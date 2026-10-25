Status Project Inc. Launches Boston Community Impact Fund

Status Project Inc., a Boston-based 501(c)(3) public charity, is building operational infrastructure to support housing stability, access to public benefits, and economic opportunity across Greater Boston.

The organization is rolling out two concurrent initiatives to fund its foundational development. These efforts include the Boston Community Impact Fund and a broad-participation campaign aiming to engage 100,000 individuals contributing one dollar each.

Boston Community Impact Fund Accepts Donations via Zeffy

The Boston Community Impact Fund accepts individual gifts, business contributions, and philanthropic support. Donations to the fund are processed securely through a designated Zeffy collection portal. The secondary initiative targets broad community engagement under the banner of 100,000 people giving one dollar each. Organizers emphasize that this figure represents a participation goal rather than an amount already raised or a confirmed count of donors.

Both efforts feed into the exact same institutional fund and utilize the identical Zeffy contribution form. Contributors selecting the one-dollar option must choose the “Other” category and manually enter “1” on the form. Meanwhile, the charity maintains a public web presence via a GitHub-hosted development page while its permanent digital infrastructure is constructed.

Campaign Detail Specification Organization Type Boston-based 501(c)(3) Public Charity Primary Fund Boston Community Impact Fund Participation Target 100,000 People at $1 Each Donation Processor Zeffy Secure Platform

Scope of Services and Community Engagement

Status Project Inc. focuses its developing program portfolio on several distinct areas of need. These include homelessness prevention, mental health and recovery linkage, reentry support, multilingual assistance for immigrant communities, and workforce development. The charity’s mission explicitly welcomes underserved populations, including Black and Latino communities, immigrants, LGBTQ+ individuals, and people with justice-system histories.

Current operations remain in an infrastructure-building and outreach phase. The organization notes that clinical, legal, and laboratory services are reserved strictly for appropriately authorized providers under confirmed arrangements. Public-facing service locations and operating hours will be announced once finalized.

Upcoming Public Milestones

Representatives from Status Project Inc. will participate in the Stronger Together Health Fair Networking event scheduled for October 31, 2026. The gathering takes place from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Roxbury Community College, Building 3, located at 1234 Columbus Avenue in Roxbury Crossing, Massachusetts. Subsequent institutional launch activities are planned for January 2027, with further details scheduled for release through official public channels.