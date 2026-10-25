Hunter’s Moon and Saturn Offer Bright Celestial Display in October

October’s Hunter’s Moon reaches peak illumination at 12:12 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, October 26, 2026. The glowing lunar disk rises at sunset alongside Saturn, offering stargazers across the United States a bright weekend celestial display without the need for an impressive telescope.

Full Moon Reaches Peak Illumination October 26

Stargazers in the U.S. get their first view of the full moon as it climbs into the eastern sky at sunset on October 25. The lunar disk shines opposite the sun, reaching 100 per cent illumination at 12:12 a.m. EDT on October 26. Observers tracking the event online can utilize tools like Time and Date’s moonrise tracker to pinpoint exact timings for their specific location.

🌕 A Moon, a planet, and a star… can you connect the dots?Around October 25, the almost full Moon will team up with Saturn and Algenib, a star in Pegasus, to form a giant triangle in the night sky!📐 Each side will span roughly 15° — about one and a half fists held at arm’s… pic.twitter.com/tc7JQyBeWG — https://x.com/StarWalk/status/2114018924002205952

During this full phase, the sun appears directly overhead from the nearside, creating lunar noon conditions. Observers can instead explore dark lunar seas formed by ancient lava flows and bright streaks of reflective material radiating from young asteroid craters.

Full Moon Appears Near Saturn and Neptune

As night falls, the full moon shares the evening sky with Saturn, which appears gold and sits just a few degrees south of the lunar orb. Earlier in the week, the moon passed 5 degrees north of Neptune at 11 p.m. EDT, though the distant ice giant requires binoculars or a telescope to spot in Pisces alongside Saturn positioned to the moon’s lower left.

The Hunter's Moon Is Almost Here! 🌕🏹The Full Moon will arrive on October 26, 2026. But you don't have to wait for the exact moment — the Moon will look full and bright from October 25 to 27!🍂 Why is it called the Hunter's Moon? Traditionally, it's the first Full Moon after… pic.twitter.com/1F6hapN8Xg — https://x.com/StarWalk/status/2114024368628224395

Atmospheric optics enhance the viewing experience as the moon hangs low on the horizon. The orb takes on a prominent orange or yellow-orange hue because its reflected light passes through a dense layer of air, scattering shorter blue and violet wavelengths in a process similar to a sunset. Additionally, the Moon Effect tricks the human brain into perceiving the lunar disk as larger when it appears in close proximity to terrestrial objects.

Traditional Names Reflect Seasonal Shifts and Hunting

October’s full moon carries multiple traditional names rooted in agriculture and seasonal shifts across the Northern Hemisphere. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it is widely called the Hunter’s Moon because it rises soon after farmers finish clearing summer harvests, leaving bare fields for hunting winter provisions. Indigenous North American communities historically adopted names reflecting seasonal changes in wildlife and weather.

Photo: BBC

The Cree people know it as the Migrating Moon, marking birds traveling to warmer climates.

The Ojibwe and Haida tribes call it the Freezing Moon to signify the autumn temperature drop.

Other Indigenous groups referred to variations like the drying rice moon, falling leaves moon, and the blood moon due to its orange-red horizon hue.

Pleiades Star Cluster Encounter on October 27

The celestial calendar continues into the week as the moon approaches the Pleiades star cluster, also known as the Seven Sisters. From the night of October 27 into the morning of October 28, the moon will pass close to this famous cluster in Taurus, with NASA’s skywatching guide noting that the moon will slip directly in front of several stars to cause a lunar occultation in certain locations.

Noah Petro, project scientist for the Artemis III mission, notes that observing the moon requires minimal equipment. The beauty of the moon is that you don’t need to have the most impressive telescope, Petro said, adding, You need two things: clear eyes and clear skies. And with that, you can fall in love with the moon.

On the hunt for a full moon? Keep an eye out this weekend! 🌕The Hunter’s Moon will reach peak illumination late Sunday evening. The best time to view will be shortly after sunset. pic.twitter.com/X56Acn0P7E — https://x.com/NASAAmes/status/2113624809418403903

When you see color differences on the moon, that’s telling you that something has already happened there — either the rocks are made of something different, or it’s a younger or older surface. It tells you about the geological history. Noah Petro, project scientist for the Artemis III mission

Petro noted that viewers who look closely will notice the moon’s face shifting as it rotates, and mentioned that he is also a project scientist for the Artemis III mission. Meanwhile, skywatchers hoping to catch individual stars disappearing behind the moon during the Pleiades passage may want to bring binoculars, as the nearly full lunar illumination makes spotting the faint background stars a challenge.

The Moon has impeccable timing. October's full Moon rises tonight, bringing a little moonlit magic to the start of Halloween week.The Moon reaches peak illumination at 12:12am ET (0412 UTC) on Oct. 26. Don't forget to look up! pic.twitter.com/jiyb7M2HSV — https://x.com/NASAArtemis/status/2114348886609281293