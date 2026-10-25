Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana Demands Higher Sugarcane Rates

Sugarcane growers in Maharashtra are maintaining ongoing protests after an October 24 meeting between regional leaders and mill owners ended without a decision. Protesters are demanding a first installment of 4,500 rupees per ton and have vowed to block crushing operations until rates are officially set.

Negotiations intended to resolve the pricing deadlock for the ongoing crushing season collapsed in Kolhapur on October 24. The discussions, held at a government rest house, brought together regional representatives and sugar factory operators under the chairmanship of district guardian minister Prakash Abitkar according to agricultural reporting.

Organizers and growers remain steadfast in demanding higher returns.

Photo: ABP Majha

Farmers Rally Across Kolhapur for Higher Installments

At the center of the standoff is the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, which organized a massive motorcycle rally across Kolhapur district on October 25 to pressure mills and state authorities as detailed in regional coverage. The organization insists that growers receive a first installment of 4,500 rupees per ton before any crushing begins. Farmer representatives also seek an overall rate of 5,000 rupees per ton alongside an additional 500 rupees when the season concludes.

In Nerle, local harvesting operators and tractor drivers announced a complete halt to sugarcane cutting and transport to demonstrate solidarity with the union’s demands. Leaders argue that soaring costs for fertilizers, pesticides, land preparation, and labor make lower rates economically unviable.

Kolhapur Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana : स्वाभिमानी शेतकरी संघटनेच्या मोटरसायकल रॅलीला सुरुवात

The rally began at the Tahsildar office in Hatkanangle and passed through numerous regional hubs including Kumbhof, Sharad factory in Narande, Warna sugar factory in Warananagar, Asurle, Porle, Waghbil, Padal, Kumbhi factory, Mahe, Sawarwadi, Are, Sadoli, Haldi, Bhogawati factory in Parite, Bidri factory, Hamidwada, Shahu factory, Khebwade, Bamani, Sidenarli, and Kagal. The demonstration concluded with a public meeting at Chavadi Chowk in Sangav, where leadership outlined further protest steps.

Political Criticism Over Government Inaction

Former Member of Parliament Raju Shetti criticized the Maharashtra government for ignoring agricultural grievances, contrasting the local response with neighboring Karnataka. Karnataka leadership actively engaged with protesters, with D.K. Shivakumar visiting demonstration sites and scheduling a high-level meeting in Belagavi to secure a compromise according to broadcast reporting.

Photo: Tarun Bharat Portal

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi indicated that the federal government will announce the minimum selling price for sugar before November 20 noted in regional updates.

Growers Threaten Water Release From Koyna Dam

Minister Abitkar characterized the initial discussions as preliminary, suggesting that subsequent talks with mill associations could yield a solution within two to three days. However, grower representatives maintain that no factory will operate until official rates are published.

Protest leadership accused authorities of withholding river water, warning that farmers will independently release water from the Koyna Dam if supplies are not restored within four days reported local news coverage.