Lendy Espinal joins Telemundo 42 as reporter and anchor

Honduran journalist Lendy Raquel Espinal Argeñal has transitioned from working in a restaurant to reporting and presenting on Telemundo 42, hosting the regional news segment Nuestros Países.

The Journey to Telemundo

Espinal was born in Tegucigalpa on October 19, 1988, and overcame childhood clubfoot (pie equinovaro) surgeries, braces, and schoolyard discrimination.

After working in restaurants for three years post-emigration, she resigned on August 30, 2025, to resume journalism with Jambalaya News Louisiana and later joined Telemundo 42.

General Manager Ernesto Schweikert hired her as a reporter and assigned her to present Nuestros Países, covering Central and Latin American news.

Overcoming Adversity in Tegucigalpa

Born into a family of three siblings in Tegucigalpa, Espinal faced early medical and social hurdles. Born with clubfoot, she underwent multiple surgeries, wore leg casts, and used orthopedic shoes. Schoolyard taunts accompanied her physical recovery, but she relied on her family for support.

Inspired by newscasts like Abriendo Brecha and Telenoticias, she admired journalists such as Roxana Guevara and Neida Sandoval. Despite initial warnings about the economic realities of the profession, she pursued communications to amplify vulnerable populations.

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Rosario Elena Argeñal Supported Espinal During Her Studies

Her mother, Rosario Elena Argeñal, provided vital support while Espinal worked and studied simultaneously to fund her education. She completed her professional internship at Abriendo Brecha, where coordinator Alfredo Guzmán signed her documents and director Rodrigo Wong Arévalo reviewed her credentials.

Transitioning to United States Media

Following a job loss in Honduras, Espinal emigrated to the United States. She spent three years working in hotels and restaurants before contacting Brenda Murphy, director of Jambalaya News Louisiana in the New Orleans area, where she worked for eight months.

She subsequently submitted her resume to Telemundo 42, leading to a job offer from General Manager Ernesto Schweikert. Beyond reporting, she took on the anchor role for Nuestros Países.

Future Goals in American Broadcasting

Espinal intends to learn English to become a bilingual journalist, aiming to bridge cultural gaps and explain the contributions of the Latino community to American society.

“I want to be a bilingual journalist who can help the American society understand who we are as Latinos and the contribution we bring to this nation,” she stated.