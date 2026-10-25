In October 2026, coverage examines the historical roots of Chinese football through rare collectibles, led by the 1923 Far Eastern Games and the legacy of Lee Wai Tong.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Collectible Valuations: Early 20th-century memorabilia like the 1934 British-American Tobacco football cards and the 1923 Far Eastern Games postcards are noted as historical assets.

Early 20th-century memorabilia like the 1934 British-American Tobacco football cards and the 1923 Far Eastern Games postcards are noted as historical assets. Historical Benchmarks: Lee Wai Tong’s historical standing establishes a baseline for footballing excellence in Asia.

Lee Wai Tong’s historical standing establishes a baseline for footballing excellence in Asia. Archival Scarcity: The rarity of foundational texts like The Football Sutra impacts modern sports literature, as few copies survive in museums and archives.

Unearthing Republican-Era Football Artifacts

Chinese football held a regional footprint during the Republican era. Dedicated archival collection of old books, postcards, and football trading cards reveals a vibrant sporting culture. A standout piece in this archival recovery is a 1923 postcard issued by host nation Japan, capturing the sixth Far Eastern Games. The image clearly displays the characters “South China” (南华) on the kits of the squad selected by the Chinese Amateur Sports Federation. That roster relied heavily on the Hong Kong South China team.

That particular tournament culminated in a 5-1 victory over Japan, securing the football championship. Part of that setup was an 18-year-old making his debut: Lee Wai Tong. His impact on the pitch cemented a popular contemporary idiom: “To see the plays of Mei Lanfang, you must go to the theater; to see the matches of Lee Wai Tong, you must go to the pitch.” The volume of match-going spectators routinely exceeded venue capacities.

Tactical Dominance and the Rise of the Asian Icon

Lee’s influence extended beyond single tournament victories. Under his leadership, Leihua defeated foreign teams in the Scott Cup, overturning the dominance of foreign teams in the Shanghai football scene.

The 1936 publication National Football Stars Roster placed Lee first in the book. The text described him as one of the most famous players in the country, noting his technical skill and endurance across hundreds of matches. When evaluating his own standing against European counterparts, Lee referenced feedback from foreign contemporaries in publications like the Olympic Football Special Issue. According to a British football friend, his technical profile matched second-tier professional standards in England, with a possibility of joining a first-tier team if training kept pace.

Milestone / Artifact Year Key Significance Far Eastern Games Final 1923 China defeats Japan 5-1; Lee Wai Tong’s debut. Scott Cup Breakthrough 1925 Leihua defeats foreign teams under Lee’s leadership. National Star Roster 1936 Ranks Lee first among football players.

The Business and Literature of Early Chinese Soccer

The operational landscape of the sport during this era was supported by publishing and merchandising. Lee himself wrote football books such as The Football Sutra—now preserved only in select museums and archives—while other foundational texts survived in greater numbers. Commercial Press publications like the Universal Library volume on Football offered 96 pages of basic knowledge, including technical movements, tactical coordination, and training methods for the general public.

Commercial integration included early precursor items to the modern sports card. In 1934, the British-American Tobacco Company launched a 48-card set featuring color illustrations of footballers executing maneuvers on the front, paired with football terminology written in fine script on the reverse. Along with releases from companies like Zhonghe Tobacco, these artifacts demonstrate that early twentieth-century Chinese football possessed a commercial and cultural footprint.