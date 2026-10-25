UK Immigration Policy Threatens £15 Billion Care Sector, Providers Warn

Britain’s sprawling 15 billion pound care sector faces a severe structural threat as the Labour government tightens immigration rules, leaving service providers warning of potential business collapses and widespread closures.

Visa Suspensions Threaten UK Social Care Workforce

Migrant workers make up roughly one-third of the entire adult social care workforce across the United Kingdom, according to data from the Work Rights Centre. Between February 2022 and July 2025, approximately 280,000 workers entered the country through the Health and Care Visa route. However, citing concerns over visa system abuse, the government suspended this specific application pathway.

Under proposed adjustments currently moving through policy discussions, existing visa holders will face a mandatory transition to the skilled worker visa category starting in July 2028. This shift will likely subject workers to significantly higher salary thresholds. Care operators point out that local authority funding levels fall woefully short of supporting these mandated wage increases, compounding an already severe recruitment crisis across the industry.

Proposed Residency Reforms Risk Care Provider Closures

Adding to the operational turbulence, Home Shabana Mahmood has floated permanent residency reforms that would extend the standard timeline for settlement from five years to ten. This adjustment threatens to block workers who arrived in 2022 and 2023 from completing their settlement paperwork before their current visas expire.

Shweta Maulayah, managing director of care provider Maucare, warned that these restrictive measures could force her to downscale operations or sell the company entirely. The sector currently delivers daily support to over 650,000 vulnerable individuals, turning persistent staff shortages into a profound emergency for both care institutions and municipal councils.

Political resistance is mounting against the proposed overhauls. Andy Burnham is reportedly weighing exemption frameworks for care workers, though final decisions remain unmade. More than 100 Labour parliamentarians have signed joint letters urging ministers to reconsider the changes, demanding protections for current migrant workers against retroactive policy shifts and advocating for a maximum seven-year cap on settlement timelines.

Operators indicate that ongoing policy ambiguity is already derailing commercial decisions, with multiple institutions actively exploring sales or closures. The government is expected to release further implementation details next month, while care providers insist that local recruitment remains functionally impossible at current baseline wage offerings.