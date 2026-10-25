Alaska’s West Susitna Road: Funding Risks and Transportation Priorities

As Alaska reviews its draft transportation plan, public scrutiny has intensified over how multi-million-dollar infrastructure priorities are funded and selected within the state’s long-range transit blueprint.

During an October 6 public hearing regarding Alaska’s next major transportation spending roadmap, residents questioned why specific regional needs were sidelined while massive sums were directed toward speculative regional access routes. The document at the center of the debate is the draft 2027–2030 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, commonly referred to as the STIP.

Priorities and Public Scrutiny Over Funding Decisions

The discussion at the October meeting highlighted deep concerns over resource allocation. A Chilkat Valley resident pressed officials on why she could not find any allocated projects for the Haines area over the four-year horizon despite persistent local road challenges. State transportation officials acknowledged that funding remains constrained and that not every community can receive what it needs.

Yet, the same draft plan incorporates nearly $245 million dedicated to the initial 22 miles of the West Susitna Access Road alongside a connector. This figure does not account for an additional 78.5-mile industrial road farther west proposed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority. Opponents and environmental policy advocates questioned why the state chose to prioritize a project running through an intact watershed.

Historical records show that when Transportation Commissioner Ryan Anderson announced the project in July 2023, an internal agency email written just three weeks prior noted that the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities had not yet committed to it and viewed it as an early brainstorming initiative. Public records requests secured by the Susitna River Coalition brought that correspondence to light.

Photo: sitkasentinel.com

Financial projections for the infrastructure have escalated sharply. The forecasted cost for the 22-mile road and bridge rose from roughly $89.6 million in previous planning documents to $227.6 million, with an extra $17.25 million designated for the connector. Steve Perrins, owner of Rainy Pass Lodge—established in 1937 as Alaska’s oldest hunting lodge—voiced skepticism over these expenditures during the October session, noting that his wilderness tourism operation sits near the western terminus of the proposed industrial corridor amid extensive mineral exploration claims.

Heavy Reliance on Advance Construction Financing

A central point of contention involves the state’s utilization of Advance Construction, a specialized financing mechanism that permits Alaska to initiate projects utilizing nonfederal funds before seeking reimbursement later through federal highway allocations. Reimbursement, however, is not guaranteed, leaving the state responsible for the shortfall if federal appropriations falter.

The draft STIP outlines approximately $770 million in Advance Construction for the year 2027 alone, which equates to nearly an entire year of anticipated federal highway revenue for Alaska. Across the four-year program, planned Advance Construction totals more than $2.1 billion. This requires the state treasury to front substantial cash upfront while encumbering future federal reimbursement capacity.

For the West Susitna project, approximately $204 million is programmed through this mechanism, with federal conversion scheduled after 2030—outside the window of the current public review document. When questioned about potential risks to other regional projects if federal support shrinks, Deputy Commissioner Katherine Keith stated that the department targets keeping its outstanding Advance Construction balance within roughly one year of federal highway revenue, amounting to about $800 million, and asserted that the agency applies the tool judiciously.

Federal regulators have echoed similar caution regarding these fiscal practices. In July 2025, the Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration identified approximately $783 million in planned Advance Construction conversions after 2027, representing 87% of the state’s projected annual federal highway program, and warned that overly optimistic funding assumptions could jeopardize project delivery.

Future Lawmakers Will Manage Long-Term Transit Fiscal Fallout

Federal fiscal year 2031 is set to begin in October 2030, marking the conclusion of the incoming governor’s upcoming term. Consequently, lawmakers elected years from now will be tasked with managing the long-term fiscal fallout of these transit commitments while routine responsibilities—such as bridge repairs, hazardous road upgrades, and emergency responses—continue to demand state resources.

Public comments on the draft transportation plan remain open through October 29.