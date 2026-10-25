New Wave of AI Wearables and Gadgets Enter the Market

A new wave of artificial intelligence wearables and gadgets has entered the market, ranging from affordable pendant voice recorders to emotional support devices and handheld assistants. Companies including Amazon, Plaud, and Rabbit are launching specialized hardware designed to integrate digital assistance directly into everyday routines.

Amazon Expands Bee Pendant Line After Acquisition

Artificial intelligence hardware startup Bee initially introduced its affordable $49.99 pendant designed to clip to clothing or wear like a fitness band, recording audio and learning routines to generate reminders and notes. The device includes a privacy mute button and pairs with an iOS companion app available via a $19 monthly subscription, which provides chat interactions, daily key takeaways, and chronological transcripts according to TechCrunch.

Following its acquisition of the wearables startup in July 2025, Amazon expanded the hardware line with two models: the Bee Frontier priced at $74.99 for wrist or clothing wear, and the Bee Eclipse priced at $99.99 as a credit-card-sized device that attaches magnetically to a smartphone. Both maintain core functionalities while connecting to Alexa, positioning the hardware line as a lower-cost option compared to competitors like Plaud Note and Plaud NotePin.

Friend 2.0 Adds Speakers Amid Surveillance Criticism

Priced at $129, Friend functions as an emotional support companion that hangs around the neck, listening constantly via Bluetooth to recognize vocal tones and moods while sending proactive messages or letting users chat. The device drew criticism for its New York City subway advertising campaign, which was vandalized with phrases like surveillance capitalism as reported by TechCrunch.

To maintain relevance, the company updated the device to Friend 2.0, introducing a built-in speaker enabling direct verbal communication and a more distinct personality.

Limitless and Plaud Offer Professional Transcription Tools

Professional transcription devices cater to journalists, lawyers, and students needing automated meeting and lecture notes. Limitless—formerly known as Rewind—offers a $99 conversation-recording pendant with a companion app providing 10 hours of monthly AI features, plus an optional unlimited tier for $29 per month.

Plaud’s NotePin costs $159 and mounts on the wrist or clothes to save recordings in real time. It supplies 300 free monthly transcription minutes, expandable to 1,200 minutes via an $8.33 monthly Pro plan. The company is also preparing a $179 ultra-thin note-taking device named the Plaud Note Pro for preorder.

Omi and Rabbit R1 Provide AI Task Assistance

Priced at $89, Omi runs conversations through ChatGPT to answer questions, summarize discussions, and offer personalized advice while attaching via necklace or medical tape on the side of the head. Meanwhile, the $199 Rabbit R1 features a touchscreen, rotating camera, and a retro handheld design intended to execute tasks like booking flights and ordering meals without opening a smartphone, following a software update that resolved prior performance issues.