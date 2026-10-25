Prince William and Princess Kate release family photo for mountain rescue

The Windsors Step Out in Jeans and Poloshirts for Mountain Rescue Awareness Day

Prince William and Princess Kate released a previously unseen family photograph on Instagram featuring their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, dressed in casual outdoor clothing to mark Mountain Rescue Awareness Day in late October 2026, as reported by 20min.ch.

Essential Takeaways From the Royal Outing

The Participants: Prince William (44) and Princess Kate (44) posed alongside their children George (13), Charlotte (11), and Louis (8).

Prince William (44) and Princess Kate (44) posed alongside their children George (13), Charlotte (11), and Louis (8). The Setting: The photograph captures the family standing among members of a local mountain rescue team against a green mountain backdrop.

The photograph captures the family standing among members of a local mountain rescue team against a green mountain backdrop. The Context: The image was originally captured during the family’s participation in the Three Peaks Challenge earlier in the summer, a sporting charity event where participants climbed the highest mountains in Scotland, England, and Wales.

Royal Family Wears Functional Leisure Wear in Photograph

The newly published photograph depicts the five members of the royal family blending in with the rescue volunteers, sporting functional leisure wear rather than formal attire. Die Familie steht in der Mitte der Gruppe, wobei ein Hund zwischen Charlotte und Louis sitzt, der ebenfalls brav in die Kamera blickt wie der Rest der Truppe.

Prince George and younger brother Louis opted for jeans paired with classic poloshirts, while Princess Charlotte wore a dark blue sweater. Prince William chose a brown sweater layered over a collared shirt. Princess Kate wore functional outdoor clothing in brown, completed with a protective sun cap and her hair styled in a braid, as detailed by T-Online. Die beiden Jungs trugen zudem Sneakers in einem dunklen Beige, während die elf Jahre alte Charlotte hellblaue Sneakers zu ihrer Kleidung kombinierte. Vor Prinz William stand der achtjährige Louis, neben ihm der 13-jährige George, der seit diesem Schuljahr das Eton College besucht, während die elfjährige Charlotte vor ihrer Mutter stand.

Princess Kate Shares Unseen Family Photo for a Cause Close to Her Heart

Honoring Volunteer Rescue Workers

The accompanying social media post, signed with the joint initials “W & C,” serves as a public expression of gratitude toward the volunteers who operate across difficult terrain.

“The encounter with local mountain rescue teams during the ‘Three Peaks Challenge’ this summer provided us with the opportunity to thank them personally for their indispensable role in ensuring the safety of hikers and climbers in the mountains all year round,” the couple wrote on Instagram, as quoted by 20min.ch. Durch ihre Verbindung zu der Organisation erlebten sie aus nächster Nähe mit, mit welcher Hingabe und Professionalität die Freiwilligen arbeiten, ergänzt durch das Mitgefühl, das ihre Arbeit prägt. Sie seien unglaublich stolz darauf, die außergewöhnlichen Freiwilligen zu unterstützen, und fügten hinzu: “Wir sind unglaublich stolz darauf, die außergewöhnlichen Freiwilligen zu unterstützen, die unter allen Bedingungen – oft von einem Moment auf den anderen – im Einsatz sind, um anderen zu helfen, wenn diese Hilfe am dringendsten benötigen.”

Photo: RTL.de

Social Media Users Praise Unpretentious Family Portrait

Social media users responded enthusiastically to the candid group portrait in the comments section. T-Online reported that followers praised the unpretentious presentation, with one user writing, “What a wonderful picture and a great message! Thank you so much for this great surprise.” Weitere Nutzer schickten einfache Herzen, schrieben “So schön. Was für ein wunderbares Bild” oder kommentierten schlicht “Schöne Familie”.

Family Member Age Attire Prince William 44 Brown sweater and collared shirt Princess Kate 44 Brown functional outdoor wear and cap Prince George 13 Jeans and poloshirt Princess Charlotte 11 Jeans and dark blue sweater Prince Louis 8 Jeans and poloshirt