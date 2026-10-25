Apple iPhone Duo available in Norway starting at 25,990 kroner

Apple iPhone Duo Launch and Pricing in Norway

Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, is available in stores across Norway with a starting price of 25,990 kroner, radioh.no reported. The device hit Norwegian retail shelves on October 23, 2026, following a pre-order period that opened on October 16. Demand immediately outstripped supply across major electronics chains. Power sold its entire initial delivery during the pre-order window, according to mobile category manager Thomas Korsnes. At an Elkjøp store in Ullevål, the phone sold out within five minutes of opening on launch day, store employee Mathias Alexander Halvorsen told TV 2.

Consumer interest concentrated heavily on specific variants. Korsnes noted that the 256GB storage configuration and the night sky color emerged as the most requested options among buyers. Retailers reported that customers visited physical shops specifically to collect reserved units or inspect display models. Some online storefronts listed higher-capacity variants priced above 40,000 kroner, while Apple’s official Norwegian site pointed toward delayed availability for new orders extending into January 2027, according to ITavisen. Apple previously unveiled the device on September 9, 2026, at its Cupertino campus.

Apple iPhone Duo – 24 Hours Later Rant

iPhone Duo features A20 Pro chip and dual screens

The device features an outer screen measuring 5.4 inches for closed use and unfolds to reveal a 7.6-inch inner display with an approximate 4:3 aspect ratio, which resembles a small tablet. Under the hood, Apple equipped the iPhone Duo with the A20 Pro chip. In benchmark testing conducted by Tek.no, the processor delivered fast performance, though running demanding games like Fortnite caused the back chassis to become very warm. For photography, Tek.no placed the Duo’s camera performance closer to top-tier flagship competitors than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8.

Software developers are currently updating applications to utilize the unfolding screen format. Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of developer relations, stated that many more app experiences will follow. Out of the box, Netflix allows users to browse clips on the outer screen and continue playback on the inner display. Zoom supports simultaneous participant and content views, while the Fantastical calendar presents a broader daily overview. Apple stated that Microsoft Word and Outlook will receive updates in the coming weeks to display formatting tools and inboxes alongside open documents. Apple introduced a “Made for iPhone Duo” badge in the App Store to identify fully optimized software, addressing early reviews from outlets like TechCrunch, Wired, and Tom’s Guide regarding letterboxed apps and misplaced interface elements. Marques Brownlee highlighted Spotify, Google Maps, and Discord as examples of apps with misplaced buttons or black bars, while Apple has showcased integrations for Netflix, Prime Video, Instagram Edits, Zoom, and Slack at launch, with Word and Outlook following within weeks, DoorDash arriving later this year, and Zenless Zone Zero launching next month.

Photo: Tek.no

Apple raises production goals despite reports of hardware failures

Global manufacturing targets for the iPhone Duo were adjusted upward. Digitimes reported that Apple raised its 12-month production goal from 9.7 million to 14 million units, marking a 44 percent increase. However, industry reports highlighted ongoing challenges concerning hinges, displays, and assembly volume. ITavisen documented early hardware failures among users abroad, including a case in Australia where a customer heard a crack and experienced a shattered screen along the hinge after fewer than 20 openings within six hours of ownership. Retail display models in China also showed similar screen damage along the hinge area, though the exact causes remained unverified by the manufacturer. Apple provided a replacement device to the affected Australian customer. Although higher order volumes exist, Apple’s ability to boost shipments correspondingly remains tied strictly to assembly progress.

To mitigate repair costs for Norwegian buyers, Apple offers AppleCare+ for the iPhone Duo at 3,690 kroner for a two-year period, according to Lyd & Bilde. As retail inventories run dry, electronics chains await subsequent shipments from Apple. Korsnes confirmed that Power expects further delivery updates, while Apple.no lists incoming stock availability for early 2027.

I tried to walk into the Apple Store to get iPhone Duo. No Preorder. Here’s what happened.