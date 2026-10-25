2027 Dakar Rally Relocated from Saudi Arabia Due to Security Concerns

The 2027 Dakar Rally will not take place in Saudi Arabia due to security concerns stemming from the armed conflict in Iran, as confirmed by organizers. The disruption has forced A.S.O. to relocate the endurance event outside the kingdom for its next edition before returning for the 2028 fiftieth-anniversary milestone.

Teams Adapt to Compressed Rally Timelines

Logistical Adaptation: Teams face a compressed timeline and entirely new logistical demands as the rally potentially shifts toward a Europe-to-Africa format.

Teams face a compressed timeline and entirely new logistical demands as the rally potentially shifts toward a Europe-to-Africa format. Entry Deadlines: Competitors are navigating immediate scheduling adjustments, with entry logistics and transport routes reworked following the mid-October announcement.

Security Realities Force a Departure from Saudi Dunes

The decision to bypass Saudi Arabia for the 2027 running marks an extraordinary departure from a partnership that began in 2020, during which the kingdom hosted seven consecutive editions. The move is an exceptional, one-off measure enacted in close cooperation with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), alongside the backing of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM). The geopolitical fallout from the armed conflict in Iran directly destabilized the regional security picture, triggering cancellations across Saudi high-profile motorsport calendar, including a scheduled Formula 1 round in Jeddah and the World Rally Championship (WRC) finale.

The disruption has accelerated contingency planning for A.S.O., who notified competitors in mid-October that the organization was closely monitoring conditions. Lithuanian pilot Benedikt Vanags confirmed the development on his social media account, stating that the 2027 rally remains scheduled to run but will bypass the Arabian Peninsula entirely due to safety imperatives.

Dakar 2027 Is Reportedly Leaving Saudi Arabia. So Where Does It Start?

A Return to Historic African Roots

While A.S.O. has stated that the 2027 event will run in an alternative country or territory with details announced shortly, unofficial reporting indicates a prospective return to a format featuring a start in Europe, a Mediterranean crossing, and 12 stages spanning roughly 4,000 competitive kilometers across Africa. Teams face an entry deadline of November 16, compressing the offseason development window for factory and privateer squads alike.

Event Milestone Host Region / Status Governing Support 2027 Edition Relocated outside Saudi Arabia (Venue TBA) A.S.O., SAMF, FIA, FIM 2028 Edition Saudi Arabia (50th Anniversary) SAMF, A.S.O.

Looking Ahead to the Golden Anniversary in 2028

Despite the abrupt venue change for 2027, the long-term strategic alignment between event stakeholders remains intact. Saudi Arabia is already locked in to host the 2028 Dakar Rally, which will mark the 50th running of the endurance contest. SAMF and A.S.O. are actively collaborating to ensure the anniversary meets the highest operational standards, preserving the kingdom’s status as a cornerstone of modern rally-raid competition.