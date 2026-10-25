Amman Stock Exchange General Index Declines in First Session of the Week

Amman Stock Exchange General Index Declines in First Session of the Week

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The Amman Stock Exchange closed its session down 0.52%, shedding 21.6 points to settle at 4,117.48 points, pressured by losses in industrial equities, mubasher.info reported.

Benchmark Index Drops as Industrial Sector Retreats

  • The benchmark index dropped 0.52% to 4,117.48 points, driven down primarily by a 1.78% retreat in the industrial sector.
  • Trading volume fell to 4.38 million shares, down from 7.02 million shares in the previous session on Thursday.
  • Total trading value contracted to 14.99 million Jordanian dinars, compared to 19.14 million dinars previously.

Industrial Heavyweights Drag Down the Amman Benchmark

The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company led the market’s decliners. Its share price fell 3.57% to finish at 13.5 Jordanian dinars.

Masafat Transport shares decreased 1.89% to 1.04 dinars, and Jerusalem Concrete closed down 1.82% at 1.08 dinars. According to Petra, overall market breadth reflected the downward momentum out of 106 companies traded, with 55 stocks dropping while only 23 managed gains.

Amman Stock Exchange General Index Declines in First Session of the Week
Photo: Menafn

Selective Gains Emerge in the First Market

Despite the broader retreat, selective buying kept certain counters in positive territory. International for Education paced the primary market’s winners, advancing 4.26% to close at 3.92 dinars. First Insurance followed with a 2.74% gain to reach 1.5 dinars, while Production climbed 2.44% to 0.84 dinars.

Other entities also posted recoveries. Jordan Commercial Bank shares rose 2.27% to 1.35 dinars, and Ready Mix Concrete gained 1.66% to end at 1.84 dinars. Sector performance was mixed: while industry slumped 1.78% and the financial index edged down 0.4%, the services sector eked out a fractional gain of 0.07%.

Amman Stock Exchange General Index Declines in First Session of the Week
Photo: نبأ الأردن
Market Metric Current Session Previous Session (Thursday) Percentage Change / Variance
ASE General Index 4,117.48 pts 4,139.08 pts -0.52%
Total Trading Volume 4.38 million shares 7.02 million shares decrease
Total Trading Value 14.99 million dinars 19.14 million dinars decrease
Declining Companies 55 46 +9 firms

Liquidity Dries Up Across Trading Desks

Total turnover dropped to 14.99 million dinars across 4.38 million shares, executed through 5,595 contracts. This marks a pullback from Thursday’s figures, where volume hit 7.02 million shares valued at 19.14 million dinars across 6,709 contracts.

Amman Stock Exchange Index Declines over Weekly Period

During the preceding trading week running from October 18 to October 22, the general price index of the Amman Stock Exchange declined by 1.77% to close at 4,139.1 points, compared to 4,213.8 points in the prior week. Total trading volume for that weekly period reached 63.3 million dinars, with 23.1 million shares changing hands through 23,270 contracts, while the daily average turnover stood at approximately 12.7 million dinars. Regarding sectoral contributions to weekly trading, the services sector led with 23.16 million dinars or 36.58% of total trades, followed closely by the financial sector at 23.15 million dinars or 36.57%, and the industrial sector at 17 million dinars or 26.85%.

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Senior Editor, Economy An award-winning financial journalist and analyst, Daniel brings sharp insight to economic trends, markets, and policy shifts. He is recognized for breaking complex topics into clear, actionable reports for readers and investors alike.

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