Galway 4.30 Fillies Flat Race Runners Analyzed

The Tom Dempsey Flooring 4-Y-O Fillies Flat Race at Galway brings together an intriguing eight-runner field on October 25, 2026, featuring a €13,000 purse and potential bonuses under the Weatherbys Ireland/I.T.B.A. N.H. Fillies Bonus Scheme. With varying bumper experience and high-value sales pedigrees, the race sets up an intriguing tactical battle over the stiff 2-mile-and-11-yard trip.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Market Leadership: Peter Fahey’s newcomer, Va La Vie, commands immediate respect in the betting after costing €30,000 out of a strong National Hunt family.

Peter Fahey’s newcomer, Va La Vie, commands immediate respect in the betting after costing €30,000 out of a strong National Hunt family. Experience Edge: Mozart’s Song sets the standard based on previous course form, though stamina questions remain after weakening late over 17 furlongs at Galway in September.

Mozart’s Song sets the standard based on previous course form, though stamina questions remain after weakening late over 17 furlongs at Galway in September. Bonus Scheme Value: Eligible runners will target the lucrative €5,000 to €7,500 owner bonuses, adding significant financial incentive to this Pro/Am flat race finale.

Pedigree Power and Newcomer Intrigue at Galway

Unraced fillies hold a strong hand as trainer Peter Fahey introduces Va La Vie to the track. Sporting Life noted that the Walk In The Park filly is a sister to bumper winner Clovelly Charm and out of an unraced dam who is a sister to very smart hurdler Briar Hill. John O’Riordan’s racecard assessment on irishracing.com highlights that while the €30,000 purchase is bred to appreciate further in distance over time, Galway’s stiff track should play directly to her strengths.

Another newcomer attracting market attention is the €260,000 Tunis filly in the lineup. Sporting Life details that she is a half-sister to four winners, including 19f hurdle victor Cartesienne and 17f/21f hurdle/chase winner Joris. With top rider Derek O’Connor booked for the assignment, expectations are elevated despite her lofty price tag.

Weighing the Proven Bumper Form

Among those with actual racecourse experience, Mozart’s Song enters as the highest-rated standard-setter. Sporting Life reported that she showed clear ability when finishing a 16¼-length third on her debut at Galway over 17 furlongs on soft ground back in September. Though she weakened late on that occasion, she is entitled to strip fitter here, even if her pedigree points toward her operating primarily as a stayer in the making.

Meanwhile, the Eamon Courtney-trained runner comes into the fixture looking to build on a sixth-place finish at this venue earlier in October, where she managed 10L behind Tomahawk Juke over a similar trip. With conditions listed as overcast with showers and the ground yielding to soft in places, stamina reserves will be fully tested in the closing stages.

Horse Name Sire Sales Price Notable Form / Pedigree Notes Va La Vie Walk In The Park €30,000 Dam unraced sister to very smart hurdler Briar Hill; newcomer. Tunis Filly Tunis €260,000 Half-sister to 4 winners including Cartesienne and Joris. Mozart’s Song – – Third on debut at Galway (17f, soft); open to improvement.

Conditions and Financial Stakes on the West Coast

The race conditions on October 25, 2026, dictate a weight of 11st 5lbs for the four-year-old fillies, with qualified and professional riders claiming allowances where applicable. Beyond the €7,800 winner’s share of the €13,000 total prize fund, the incentive structure is amplified by the Weatherbys Ireland/I.T.B.A. N.H. Fillies Bonus Scheme. irishracing.com outlines that a winning owner can collect a €5,000 bonus—rising to €7,500 if the victor is Irish-bred and has not previously secured a bonus payment in an Academy Hurdle.

As the field lines up for the 4.30 fixture at Ballybrit, the tactical battle between race-fit contenders seeking improvement and high-priced debutants carrying elite National Hunt pages will dictate the outcome.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.