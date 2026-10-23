Macy’s Joins Delta Reign Pokémon TCG Store Promotional Lineup

Macy’s Joins the Retailer Promo Lineup for the Upcoming Delta Reign Set

Three legendary Pokémon anchor the upcoming store distribution for the Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion, bringing a brand-new department store partner into the official promotion. PokeBeach reported the retail lineup for the upcoming release, detailing how collectors can secure specific promotional cards starting on 6 November 2026. Spending $15 or more on Pokémon TCG products at participating storefronts unlocks one of three promotional legendaries.

Cosmos holofoil paper serves as the substrate for all three promotional cards. Each piece carries the 30th anniversary “What’s Your Favourite?” logo stamp, echoing the styling used for previous celebratory distributions.

Distribution Breakdown Across Participating Retailers

Retailer exclusivity splits the trio of legendary Pokémon across specific chains and regional storefronts. Kyogre appears at Hot Topic, Barnes & Noble, BoxLunch, and, notably, Macy’s. This marks the first time the department store chain has offered Pokémon promo cards, creating an entirely new hunting ground for stateside collectors.

Groudon anchors the GameStop inventory, extending to EB Games locations in Canada and Australia. Meanwhile, Giratina routes to Best Buy, alongside Toymate and Mr Toys operations in Australia.

Promotional Pokémon Participating Retailers International Counterparts Kyogre Hot Topic, Barnes & Noble, BoxLunch, Macy’s N/A Groudon GameStop EB Games (Canada, Australia) Giratina Best Buy Toymate, Mr Toys (Australia)

Demand for cosmos holofoil variants remains high

Demand for cosmos holofoil stamped variants has remained consistently high throughout the anniversary year. Stock at smaller-footprint locations like Hot Topic and BoxLunch traditionally vanishes within the opening week of availability. Checking online inventory on launch day offers the safest approach for securing specific pieces before secondary market prices adjust.

Whether the inclusion of Macy’s signals a permanent expansion of the trading card game into department store inventories or remains a singular promotional tie-in stays entirely unconfirmed. The set itself officially drops on 6 November 2026.

What cards are included in the Delta Reign promotion?

What cards are included in the Delta Reign store promotion?

The three promotional cards feature Kyogre, Groudon, and Giratina. Each card is printed on cosmos holofoil paper and features the 30th anniversary “What’s Your Favourite?” logo stamp.

How do collectors qualify for a promotional card?

Qualifying requires a purchase of $15 or more on Pokémon TCG products at participating retailers, which includes both in-store transactions and purchases made through their official websites.

Where can shoppers find the exclusive Giratina card?

Giratina is available at Best Buy, as well as Toymate and Mr Toys stores in Australia, upon meeting the qualifying purchase threshold.