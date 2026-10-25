Malavi Sengupta explores musical isolation and human connection

Malavi Sengupta Examines Musical Isolation and Connectivity in The Wire

In a personal column published by The Wire on October 25, 2026, evolutionary biologist Malavi Sengupta explores how niche musical tastes created lifelong feelings of isolation before unexpectedly offering moments of profound human connection across international borders.

Growing up in early-2000s Kolkata, Sengupta writes that she found herself alienated by mainstream regional preferences, including Bollywood music, Rabindrasangeet, Adhunik Gaan, and local Bangla bands. This distinct divergence from popular culture established an early rebellious streak, characterized by a deliberate rejection of local sports like cricket and a general indifference to sports at large. The author noted that she was stubborn, sure of herself, unafraid of an argument, and took the compliment of not being like other girls when she was younger.

Finding Solace in Global Anthems Across Copenhagen and Hyderabad

Decades later, hearing specific western and European tracks in public spaces functioned as a totemic release for the author, temporarily dissolving the perceived barriers between herself and others.

A critical moment occurred during a turbulent travel day in Copenhagen, Denmark, where persistent train delays coincided with a malfunctioning debit card, a lack of cash, an unusable mobile payment app, and an unlocated suitcase left behind in a shop during her desperate search for an ATM.

Amid mounting panic at the transit hub, the author overheard a middle-aged stranger humming the 1980s Italian pop track Sarà Perché Ti Amo by Ricchi e Poveri—the exact song that had lodged itself in her head after following this year’s FIFA World Cup via memes and reels, specifically a reel format starting with the statement that girls do not know football and noting how domestic violence rates rise in England when the national team loses. That shared mental soundtrack provided immediate psychological reassurance, after which her travel logistics swiftly resolved as she found her suitcase at the same spot, discovered the debit card issue was limited to a single shop, and eventually boarded a Swedish train where her payment app functioned.

Submitting Personal Experiences to The Wire

The essay serves as the opening contribution to a new storytelling series hosted by the publication focusing on everyday encounters, small kindnesses, and unexpected moments of social solidarity.

In the concluding note of the publication, the editorial desk invites readers to submit their own personal accounts of minor joys and localized community experiences under 800 words to the dedicated submissions address, with selected entries scheduled for upcoming publication.