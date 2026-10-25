Nikola Jokic Calls Out Denver Nuggets Fans Over Halftime Boos

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić condemned fans who booed the team during a 141-135 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on October 24, 2026, at Ball Arena, stating that supporters who expressed early frustration after a sluggish first half are no longer welcome at games.

Jokic Posts Triple-Double Despite Denver Turnovers

Jokić’s Usage Rate: The three-time MVP remains a nightly triple-double lock, posting 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists despite the turbulent home opener.

The three-time MVP remains a nightly triple-double lock, posting 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists despite the turbulent home opener. The Pelicans were able to score 15 points off 12 Denver turnovers, highlighting an area of concern for the team early in the regular season.

After dropping the first game of the year to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Nuggets fans had hoped Denver would avoid an 0-2 start to the season.

A Sluggish First Half Sparks Home Crowd Frustration

The Denver Nuggets found themselves staring at a 75-57 deficit heading into the locker room at halftime on Saturday night. As the team walked off the Ball Arena floor, boos rained down from the home supporters. Denver had dropped its season opener to the Oklahoma City Thunder, heightening anxiety around a franchise aiming to reclaim the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Nikola Jokic Tells Denver Fans NOT TO COME to Nuggets Games Anymore if they will BOO the Team

The sluggish start tested the patience of a fanbase accustomed to sustained success. Denver finished the previous campaign at 54-28, securing the third seed in the Western Conference before a first-round exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games. Entering the contest riding a four-year streak of at least 50 wins, the organization’s championship window remains the primary focus in the Rocky Mountains.

Jokić Unleashes a Sharp Postgame Rebuke

Following a remarkable second-half surge that culminated in a 141-135 overtime victory, Jokić addressed the crowd’s reaction directly. The star center finished the night with 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in 48 minutes of floor time.

Nikola goin' to work pic.twitter.com/mFRNg23zrA — https://x.com/nuggets/status/2114201600961163707

According to ESPN, Jokić pointed out that the team received negative reactions during their inaugural home appearance, suggesting that supporters responsible for the jeers ought to stay away in the future. If you guys follow us, you know that we never quit and we’ve come back from much worse situations. So, if they ask me, they are not welcome anymore.

foxnews.com reported that the Nuggets shot 48 percent from the floor and converted 32 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc during the grueling matchup. Meanwhile, the Pelicans were able to score 15 points off 12 Denver turnovers during the game.

HUGE COMEBACK WIN for Denver Nuggets as Nikola Jokic CALLS OUT Fans

Team Final Score FG% 3PT% Turnovers Denver Nuggets 141 48% 32% 12 New Orleans Pelicans 135 – – –

Looking Ahead in the Western Conference Schedule

The squad successfully bypassed an opening pair of losses subsequent to their earlier defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With demanding matchups ahead, the Nuggets must translate their second-half offensive rhythm into four-quarter consistency.

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A Nikola triple-double, we are so back pic.twitter.com/aKVq1k5Yfa — https://x.com/nuggets/status/2114210440138162447