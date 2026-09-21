Man Dies in Car and Bus Collision in Co Waterford

A tragic evening on the N25 in County Waterford claimed the life of a car driver and left passengers shaken after a collision involving a Bus Éireann Expressway service. The fatal crash occurred at approximately 8pm near Kinsalebeg, situated between Youghal and Dungarvan, abruptly halting traffic on a vital arterial route and triggering a massive emergency response.

Fatal N25 Collision Brings Devastation to County Waterford

The severity of the crash immediately mobilized local emergency services, including units from the Gardaí. According to RTÉ reporting, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, their identity later confirmed by the Irish Independent as a farmer. The vehicle was completely wrecked in the impact with the heavy public transport coach.

Passengers aboard the bus, alongside the driver, underwent immediate medical triage at the roadside. Fortunately, authorities confirmed that no severe injuries were sustained among the bus occupants. Bus Éireann verified that the vehicle involved was an Expressway coach operating the regular Cork-Waterford route, designated as Route 40.

Technical Examinations and Ongoing Garda Appeals

Following the tragedy, The Journal reported that the N25 experienced significant disruptions as forensic collision investigators closed the stretch of roadway to conduct a technical examination. The closure allowed investigators to gather physical evidence required to reconstruct the final seconds before the impact.

Gardaí at Dungarvan Garda Station have launched a formal witness appeal to piece together the sequence of events. Investigators are particularly eager to speak with any motorists travelling along the N25 corridor between Grange and Pilltown Cross within the critical window of 7.30pm and 8pm. Anyone possessing relevant dash-cam footage or eyewitness accounts is urged to contact Dungarvan Garda Station directly or utilize the confidential line.

A Darker Day on Irish National Routes

This incident compounds a grim 24 hours for road safety across Ireland. According to RTÉ, the Waterford fatality brought the nationwide road death toll to four individuals within a single day, following separate fatal crashes recorded in Counties Limerick, Wexford, and Meath.

Transport infrastructure analysts frequently point out that national primary routes like the N25 carry immense commercial and passenger volumes connecting major regional hubs. When tragedies strike these corridors, the ripple effects are felt deeply within tight-knit rural communities. As the investigation continues, thoughts remain with the family and friends of the deceased farmer whose life was cut short on a familiar stretch of road.

Navigating the Aftermath

The convergence of multiple fatal incidents in a single day serves as a stark reminder of the volatility inherent in daily transit.

Photo: rte.ie

How can regional authorities better safeguard mixed-traffic arterial routes against such catastrophic outcomes, and what measures would you like to see implemented locally to protect drivers and transit passengers alike?