Manager David Oulehla avoids eye contact with Sabina Jaksova

A Viral Sideline Glance Stokes International Intrigue

“The club management directly approached me with an offer. I admit that it pleased and surprised me at the same time. I hesitated for a moment, but in the end I told myself: ‘Why not? I’ll try it.’ However, I had no experience, so I am learning everything as I go,” Sabina Jaksova stated.

Matchday Fallout and the Second Division Spotlight

The viral footage captured after Ústí nad Labem’s home defeat in the tenth round of the Czech second division quickly circulated across international platforms, drawing amused reactions online.

In the widely shared clip, manager David Oulehla, forty-three, maintained a strict absence of direct eye contact with the reporter throughout the exchange.

NIKÉ LIGA | Press conference | David Oulehla | MFK Skalica – AS Trenčín 0:0

From Uncharted Territory to Rapid On-the-Job Training

Jaksova joined the media team at FK Viagem Ústí nad Labem during the summer of 2026 after club management approached her directly with the opportunity. Šport.sk reported that the young journalist entered the role without prior experience in sports broadcasting, choosing instead to learn the intricacies of club media operations on the job.

Reflecting on her rapid transition into football journalism, Jaksova emphasized her desire to gain hands-on experience and understand club operations from every angle. She noted that the process remains entirely authentic as she discovers how the organization functions day-to-day.

Setting Boundaries and Managing Public Perception

Regarding public appearances and wardrobe choices, Jaksova maintained that comfort and personal boundaries guide her decisions. She stressed that maintaining a balanced perspective on both attire and interview subjects remains essential, while affirming that she would speak up immediately if any boundaries were crossed.

Digital Impact and Ongoing League Ambitions

FK Viagem Ústí nad Labem experienced a massive surge in digital impressions and global media coverage following the viral clip. The second-tier Czech club’s digital media team faces heightened scrutiny and audience growth as Jaksova’s interviews draw international attention. Increased online visibility directly elevates club brand awareness across European sports platforms.

Czech coach David Oulehla became an internet sensation for his comical attempt to dodge eye contact with journalist Sabina Jašková during a post-match interview.Following yet another loss, the Ústí nad Labem coach confessed that he intentionally avoided looking at her pic.twitter.com/9faTAFAujP — https://x.com/Beecroft_/status/2109679713161454002

The viral moment has cemented Jaksova’s presence in the club’s media department as Ústí nad Labem prepares for the remainder of their league campaign following the October fixture.