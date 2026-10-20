Manufacturers may return to 4GB RAM for entry-level phones, reports say

Smartphone manufacturers are reportedly considering a return to 4GB of RAM for entry-level mobile devices as component shortages and rising production costs grip the hardware industry, Frandroid reported on October 20, 2026.

Component Costs Drive Hardware Reductions

The persistent memory crisis is forcing original equipment manufacturers to rethink component allocation across their upcoming hardware lineups. According to industry leaks published on the Chinese social network Weibo by Fixed Focus Digital, mid-range mobile devices could soon see their memory capped at 8GB, down from an average of 12GB. Entry-level hardware would shrink from 6GB down to just 4GB.

Memory pricing across the supply chain remains strained, with older DDR4 modules currently commanding higher market prices than newer DDR5 standards. Manufacturers are absorbing these financial pressures by scaling back onboard specifications.

Android 17 Requires More than 4GB for Multitasking

Industry observers note that while Android 17 can technically boot on a 4GB configuration, heavy multitasking remains impractical. Back in 2025, benchmark tests from Android Authority demonstrated that 4GB Android devices could handle isolated basic operations, but struggled significantly when running multiple applications simultaneously.

Current recommendations for standard operating system builds advise a minimum threshold of 6GB, reserving sub-4GB allocations strictly for streamlined platforms like Android Go. Modern artificial intelligence features remain entirely out of reach for these reduced specifications. Google’s Gemini Intelligence suite, for instance, requires a minimum of 12GB of RAM to execute local processing tasks effectively.

Manufacturers Have Not Confirmed 4GB RAM Smartphone Plans

Industry stakeholders continue to debate whether these stripped-down configurations will appear globally or remain restricted to specific regional markets. At present, no major manufacturer has officially confirmed plans to roll out commercial smartphones featuring 4GB of RAM for upcoming product generations.