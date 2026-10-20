Man Sells Haribo Prize Island in Canada for 220,000 Euros

Matthias Roß, who won a private Canadian island in a 2005 Haribo sweepstakes handed over by television personality Thomas Gottschalk, is now selling the 6.5-hectare property in Nova Scotia for roughly 220,000 euros.

The prize property, known as the Back Lake Islands, sits on the Back Lake roughly 30 minutes away from the small town of Shelburne. Reaching the remote location requires an Atlantic flight, hours of driving through Canadian timberland, and a final boat ride across the water.

When Roß claimed the prize two decades ago, television host Thomas Gottschalk arrived on an all-terrain vehicle to hand over the win. Roß recalled hopping onto the back of the quad before taking a boat out to the undeveloped land, where an 85-square-meter log cabin had yet to be built.

Building and Maintaining a Remote Wilderness Retreat

Over the following 21 years, the win transformed into a family project. A local Canadian construction firm built the log cabin on the site, which includes a wooden dock, a storage shed, and two boats.

The cabin deliberately lacks modern amenities. Water is pumped straight from the lake, electricity comes from solar panels paired with automobile batteries, and sanitation relies on a composting toilet.

Roß spent at least a few weeks every year living off-grid on the island. His routine included fishing, chopping firewood, burning campfires, and eating lobster.

Rising Costs and Long Travel Times Force a Sale

The heavy lifting of maintenance largely fell to Roß’s parents, who spent months at a time on the property keeping the structures in good condition. However, the lengthy journey into the Canadian wilderness has grown too difficult for them to manage.

Ongoing financial obligations also factor into the decision to sell. Provincial authorities in Canada levy an annual property tax of 2,500 euros, which adds to the recurring expenses of transatlantic flights and car rentals.

The property is currently listed through the specialized brokerage Vladi Private Islands, bringing an end to two decades of family stewardship over the remote Canadian escape.