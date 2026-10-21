MCIO Chief Kim Ji-yong Attends First Cabinet Meeting

Breaking a long-standing tradition meant to safeguard political neutrality, newly appointed Chief of the Major Crime Investigation Office (MCIO) Kim Ji-yong attended his first Cabinet meeting on October 20, 2026, sitting just beside the acting commissioner general of the national police (Yonhap News). Just a day prior, the newly inaugurated MCIO chief had taken a cautious stance, stating that his attendance would be decided only after legal reviews and consultations with relevant agencies. Yet that hesitation evaporated within twenty-four hours, setting off immediate pushback from opposition politicians and civic groups who warn of encroaching political pressure on independent investigations.

Cabinet Seating and Presidential Directives on White-Collar Crime

The fast-tracked attendance marks a structural shift under the administration of President Lee Jae-myung, who directed last December that external bureau chiefs join the weekly executive gatherings starting this January (Hankyoreh). Historically, heads of premier investigative bodies like the prosecution and police skipped Cabinet sessions to avoid physical proximity to high-ranking executive officials who could potentially become subjects of criminal probes. Stepping into that weekly forum, Kim listened as President Lee issued a blunt directive regarding the newly launched agency’s mandate.

“Focus on white-collar crime, power-based corruption, and securities or financial crimes that destroy people’s livelihoods and disrupt social order,” President Lee instructed the Cabinet, as reported by Yonhap News. “Do not sort between ‘our side’ and ‘their side,’ but eradicate these major crimes by mobilizing all investigative capabilities without any sanctuary, thereby proving to the public the significance and necessity of the MCIO.”

Kim Ji-yong Appears at Cabinet Meeting; When Lee Invites Him to Speak… "Complete Prosecution Refo…

In response, Kim pledged during the meeting that his agency would successfully settle into its institutional role, complete the overarching reform of prosecutorial powers, and protect public rights (Hankyoreh). Earlier that same afternoon during his inaugural ceremony at the MCIO offices in central Seoul, Kim vowed to apply identical standards regardless of a suspect’s status or political affiliation, promising to root out the politicization of investigations (MBC News, KBS News).

Civic Pushback and Opposition Warnings Over Institutional Independence

The regular presence of investigative and indictment agency chiefs at presidential meetings has drawn sharp rebukes from legal watchdogs. On October 15, People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy (PSPD) issued a public critique arguing that building a structure where investigative heads regularly share national governance directions creates inherent political pressure, even in the absence of direct case orders (Hankyoreh, MBC News). The organization emphasized that Cabinet members and presidential aides are latent subjects of potential investigations, making weekly face-to-face sessions untenable for maintaining objective distance.

Kim Ji-yong emphasizes 'investigative independence' at inauguration… Attends first Cabinet meetin…

Opposition lawmakers echoed these concerns immediately following the meeting, charging that far from eradicating the political entanglement of investigative work, the current trajectory risks reducing investigations to raw political instruments (YTN). Critics demanded that if the administration is serious about tackling elite corruption and cozy ties between politics and business, accountability must begin within the ruling circle itself.

President Lee directly countered those criticisms ahead of the meeting, maintaining that sharing broad policy directions is essential and that the executive office has no intention of interfering in specific cases (MBC News, YTN). Nevertheless, Kim faces an uphill battle to establish operational credibility while operating inside a framework that critics insist compromises his statutory independence.

Photo: MBC 뉴스

Kim Sets Procedural Boundaries to Overcome Logistical Hurdles

Beyond the political friction of its leadership’s seating arrangements, the newly minted MCIO faces heavy logistical hurdles. KBS News noted that Kim outlined strict procedural boundaries in his inaugural address, warning against targeted probes, dragnet fishing expeditions, and separate investigations, while stressing that performance will be measured by evidentiary accuracy rather than raw arrest or indictment counts (KBS News).

As MBC News pointed out, the agency must rapidly build foundational infrastructure, recruit skilled personnel, and carve out a distinct identity separate from the prosecution service while maintaining a tense, arms-length relationship with executive power (MBC News). Whether the MCIO can maintain public trust under the watchful eye of both the presidential office and skeptical watchdogs remains the defining test of its early tenure.

Kim Ji-yong breaks protocol to attend Cabinet meeting… even gives opening remarks on "completing …