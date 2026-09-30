Mexico and Peru draw 1-1 in international friendly match

The Mexican national team faced Peru in an international friendly match on September 29, 2026, at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey, ending in a 1-1 draw. This fixture marked Rafael Márquez’s second match as El Tri’s head coach following Javier Aguirre’s departure, coming on the heels of a 1-1 draw against Colombia.

Match Context and Rafael Márquez Era Phase Two

The fixture at the Sports Illustrated Stadium served as a critical barometer for both national squads. El Tri entered the pitch following a resilient run through the most recent World Cup cycle on home soil, which featured a memorable 3-2 battle against England in Mexico City. Following Javier Aguirre’s exit, Rafael Márquez stepped into the technical director role. His tenure kicked off over the weekend with a 1-1 stalemate against Colombia, where young talent Gilberto Mora found the back of the net.

Conversely, La Bicolor faced a challenging rebuild. Having missed out on the previous World Cup, Peru kicked off this international window under the guidance of Mano Menezes with a heavy 4-1 defeat against the United States. Facing Mexico in New Jersey placed intense pressure on the South American squad to reestablish tactical stability.

Tactical Breakdown of the 1-1 Draw

The match unfolded with high defensive intensity from the opening whistle. Peru struck first in the 26th minute when Jairo Vélez capitalized inside the box, slotting a right-footed shot past the defense to put La Bicolor ahead 1-0.

Mexico responded immediately after the half-time interval. In the 49th minute, Víctor Guzmán leveled the score with a header from the center of the box, converting an assist from Denzell García off a set-piece delivery. Both managers deployed deep substitution benches in the second half to test emerging prospects, but neither side broke the deadlock before the final whistle.

Viewing Options and Broadcasting Channels

For fans tracking the live action on September 29, 2026, the broadcast infrastructure spanned multiple platforms. Linear television coverage in Mexico was handled by Canal 5 and Azteca 7 via open broadcast networks. Digital streaming options included Amazon Prime Video, Claro Sports, Claro Sports Premium on YouTube, and ViX Premium, while real-time text updates were tracked through Mediotiempo.

Pre-Match Betting Odds and Closing Statistics

Market analytics provided by RushBet ahead of kickoff positioned Mexico as clear favorites. The pre-match moneyline listed El Tri at -200, a draw at +280, and Peru at +525, reflecting the contrasting trajectories of both squads entering the autumn international window.