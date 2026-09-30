Panama’s National Assembly Illuminates Pink and Blue for Breast and Prostate Cancer Awareness Campaign

The National Assembly building in Panama illuminated its facade in pink and blue as part of the start of awareness activities for the breast and prostate cancer prevention campaign, under the slogan “Con Paso Firme en la Lucha contra el Cáncer”. Led by the president of the National Assembly, Shirley Castañedas, the initiative emphasizes early medical screenings and diagnostic testing.

Illuminating the Legislative Palace for Cancer Awareness

Institutional efforts across Panama turn toward oncology education. The National Assembly formally kicked off its awareness drive under the institutional banner “Con Paso Firme en la Lucha contra el Cáncer”. The legislative headquarters glowed in pink and blue hues, serving as a visual anchor for public health outreach focused on breast and prostate cancer.

The president of the National Assembly, Shirley Castañedas, emphasized that the illumination represents more than a symbolic gesture. Addressing attendees during the launch event, Castañedas framed the campaign as a message of hope, empathy, and commitment to the health of the population. The initiative urges citizens to take awareness and get check-ups on time, noting that timely detection can contribute to improving treatment and survival possibilities.

Behind the illuminated facade lie the stories of patients who face the disease with courage, survivors who inspire with their strength, and families who have turned pain into memory and love. Castañedas stated, “This iluminación reminds us that health has no political color or barriers, because it is a fundamental human right that unites us all,” reinforcing the legislature’s pledge to support prevention, timely diagnosis, and dignified and human medical attention.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Early Detection: The campaign promotes the realization of tests such as mammograms and prostate exams.

The campaign promotes the realization of tests such as mammograms and prostate exams. Preventative Culture: Public health campaigns aim to strengthen the culture of prevention and promote early access to health services.

Public health campaigns aim to strengthen the culture of prevention and promote early access to health services. Personal Advocacy: Survivors emphasize that performing the self-examination and subsequently going to the corresponding medical controls and tests is important.

Personal Testimonies and the Clinical Reality of Early Screening

María Espinosa, a legislative staff member of the Office of Equiparación and a breast cancer survivor diagnosed in 2017, shared her perspective during the inaugural jornada. Espinosa stressed that early detection and a timely diagnosis can prolong life and increase the possibilities of successfully facing the disease.

The Cinta Rosada y Celeste campaign leverages these efforts to encourage preventative behavior. By integrating institutional backing with personal narratives from survivors like Espinosa, the initiative seeks to strengthen the culture of prevention and promote early access to health services.

Key Aspects of the Cinta Rosada y Celeste Preventative Campaign Focus Area Primary Screening Method Breast Cancer Mammography Prostate Cancer Prostate exams

Sustaining Momentum in National Healthcare Outreach

As the legislative illumination signals the start of the activities that will be developed during October, the broader challenge rests on sustained engagement. By prioritizing accessible diagnostic pathways and continuous public education, health authorities aim to strengthen the culture of prevention.