VTSU Castleton Graduate Organizes Art Show to Benefit Pet Food Nonprofit No Empty Bowls

Vermont State University Castleton graduate Julie Griffith is organizing a group art reception on October 10 at Kaleidoscope Art Supply in Rutland, Vermont, to benefit No Empty Bowls, a nonprofit providing pet food to families in Vermont and New York to help them keep their companion animals.

The Bottom Line

Community Impact: 11 artists will showcase diverse works from noon to 5 p.m. at 37 Center St. in Rutland to benefit a nonprofit organization.

11 artists will showcase diverse works from noon to 5 p.m. at 37 Center St. in Rutland to benefit a nonprofit organization. Geographic Reach: Beneficiary No Empty Bowls serves families across Rutland County, Vermont, alongside Washington and Warren Counties in New York.

Beneficiary No Empty Bowls serves families across Rutland County, Vermont, alongside Washington and Warren Counties in New York. Strategic Networking: The collaborative format offers creators visibility, addressing challenges Griffith observed with foot traffic at the Castleton Bank Gallery.

Connecting Regional Art to Household Pet Security

On October 10, from noon to 5 p.m., 11 artists will gather at Kaleidoscope Art Supply in Rutland to host a reception to benefit a nonprofit organization, No Empty Bowls. Julie Griffith, a 2025 graduate of Vermont State University Castleton, spearheaded the initiative. “Art is a very huge conduit to positivity in the community,” Griffith noted. “I think we especially struggle financially because of where we live; we are permanent residents of a seasonal utopia, and that can be really challenging.”

The event directs support toward No Empty Bowls, an organization operating across Washington and Warren Counties in New York, as well as Rutland County in Vermont, helping primarily with cat and dog food. The nonprofit focuses its resources on helping families keep their pets and not have to face surrender. “We decided to take on the pet food problem and said, ‘What if we could help people keep their pets, keep their companion animals, and not have to face surrender?'” explained group member Matt Reardon.

Event and Beneficiary Overview Metric / Detail Specification Event Date & Time October 10, Noon to 5:00 PM Venue Location Kaleidoscope Art Supply, 37 Center St., Rutland, VT Participating Artists 11 artists Primary Beneficiary No Empty Bowls Service Territory Rutland County (VT); Washington & Warren Counties (NY)

Overcoming Gallery Limitations Through Collaborative Exhibition

Exhibition logistics included photography, blacksmithing, sculpture art, paintings, and drawings. Griffith built the roster by contacting other artists and secured venue space through Kaleidoscope Art Supply owner Raven Crispino. Phil Whitman, associate professor of art at VTSU Castleton, guided Griffith during the planning stages and is contributing works to the lineup. Whitman emphasizes that group participation serves as a mechanism for artists to network and get their work noticed.

The exhibition addresses traffic challenges Griffith recalled while working at the Castleton Bank Gallery in Rutland, which had limited hours and limited traffic. By planning an outdoor street tent, organizers aim to cultivate an accessible atmosphere. “I’m picturing in my mind a very chill vibe,” Griffith said. “Just a bunch of artists hanging out, enjoying themselves, talking, and being together.”

Sustaining Grassroots Operations in Rural Economies

Reardon emphasized that grassroots engagement remains critical to helping prevent pets from going hungry. “As often said, ‘it takes a village,’ and in this case, we rely on the support of the community to help us in our mission,” Reardon stated, adding that spreading the word is beneficial.

For participating creators, the exhibition advances professional development. “I really just love human connection, and I feel like that’s been sort of lost in our digital times, so I’m hoping it’s going to be another fun day enjoying culture,” Griffith concluded. By pairing art exhibition with support for a nonprofit, the Rutland showcase demonstrates a model for localized philanthropic funding.