China Imposes 55% Tariff on Brazil Beef After Quota Reached

China is imposing an additional 55% tariff on beef shipments from Brazil beginning October 1, after the South American nation reached its annual quota of 1.1 million metric tons. Combining with a standard import tariff of 12%, this surcharge brings the overall duty to 67% on all quantities exceeding Brazil’s quota as Beijing attempts to safeguard local cattle producers.

The Quota Wall and Beijing’s Domestic Strategy

In January, China unveiled an added 55% tariff, applicable to all suppliers, to protect its domestic cattle industry. Brazil hit its annual quota of 1.1 million metric tons for shipments to China as of Wednesday, triggering the penalty structure.

China is the largest buyer of Brazilian beef. Industry group Abiec estimated earlier this year that Brazil’s total beef export volumes are expected to drop 10% year-on-year in 2026, amid restrictions imposed by Beijing and a similar recent move by the European Union.

The Diplomatic Impasse Over Quota Surpluses

Last week, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stated that Uruguay had granted Brazil permission to utilize surplus amounts from its own beef export quota destined for China. But industry insiders say China has not agreed to allow Brazil to use Uruguay’s export quota this year or the next.

In May, Reuters reported Beijing had rejected Brazil’s repeated lobbying attempts to allow such use. According to industry insiders who spoke with Reuters, even if Brazil manages to secure a direct arrangement with other nations regarding their unused beef export allowances, Beijing is unlikely to accept it. The Chinese Commerce Ministry has not publicly commented on Brazil’s requests.

Key Metrics of the China-Brazil Beef Trade Dispute Metric Figure / Status Annual Quota for Brazil 1.1 million metric tons Standard Import Tariff 12% Additional Quota Penalty Tariff 55% Total Tariff on Excess Shipments 67% Expected Brazil Export Volume Drop (2026) 10% year-on-year

What Lies Ahead for the 2027 Export Architecture

With the tariff hike going into effect on October 1, observers are watching closely to see if China—Brazil’s primary beef customer—will decide to extend its beef quota framework for 2027 before the conclusion of the year.