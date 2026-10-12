Naples Technology Ventures Invests in New York-Based Iris

Naples Technology Ventures, a Naples, Florida-based venture capital firm founded in 2018, invests in early-stage B2B SaaS, fintech, insurtech, regtech, cybersecurity, healthcare technology, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and defense companies utilizing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation to modernize legacy infrastructure in regulated industries.
Portfolio Companies Modernizing Regulated Industries
The firm targets early-stage software enterprises aiming to build scalable platforms that address critical operational challenges, improve efficiency, and create measurable value for enterprise customers. PitchBook data records 44 total investments made by the firm across various specialized sectors. Recent backing includes seed round funding for New York-based Iris on February 13, 2025, operating within the business and productivity software industry.
Additional portfolio entities highlight the firm’s focus on productivity software and financial services. PitchBook notes previous investments in Acium on August 8, 2024, GoWell Benefits on June 28, 2024, and GloveBox on June 1, 2024. Zenapse secured investment on February 13, 2024, while Fingoal received backing on December 1, 2023. Systems and information management firm Itopia joined the portfolio on August 8, 2023, alongside LendingStandard on June 6, 2023, Boulo Solutions on May 26, 2023, and Vertalo on April 13, 2023.
Venture Capital Investment Overview
|Company Name
|Deal Date
|Deal Type
|Industry
|Iris (New York)
|13-Feb-2025
|Seed Round
|Business/Productivity Software
|Acium
|08-Aug-2024
|Unspecified Deal Type
|Business/Productivity Software
|GoWell Benefits
|28-Jun-2024
|Unspecified Deal Type
|Business/Productivity Software
|GloveBox
|01-Jun-2024
|Unspecified Deal Type
|Business/Productivity Software
|Zenapse
|13-Feb-2024
|Unspecified Deal Type
|Business/Productivity Software
|Fingoal
|01-Dec-2023
|Other Deal Type
|Other Financial Services
|Itopia
|08-Aug-2023
|Unspecified Deal Type
|Systems and Information Management
|LendingStandard
|06-Jun-2023
|Other Deal Type
|Other Financial Services
|Boulo Solutions
|26-May-2023
|Seed Round
|Human Capital Services
|Vertalo
|13-Apr-2023
|Later Stage VC
|Other Financial Services
Frequently Asked Questions About Naples Technology Ventures
What is Naples Technology Ventures and when was it established?
Naples Technology Ventures is a venture capital firm founded in 2018 and headquartered in Naples, Florida, focusing on early-stage B2B SaaS and technology companies.
How many total investments has the firm executed?
The firm has completed 44 investments in sectors ranging from fintech and insurtech to cybersecurity and enterprise software.
What was the date of Naples Technology Ventures’s most recent recorded deal?
The firm’s latest recorded investment took place on February 13, 2025, participating in a seed round for New York-based Iris within the business and productivity software industry.