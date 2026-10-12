Naples Technology Ventures Invests in New York-Based Iris

Naples Technology Ventures, a Naples, Florida-based venture capital firm founded in 2018, invests in early-stage B2B SaaS, fintech, insurtech, regtech, cybersecurity, healthcare technology, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and defense companies utilizing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation to modernize legacy infrastructure in regulated industries.

Portfolio Companies Modernizing Regulated Industries

The firm targets early-stage software enterprises aiming to build scalable platforms that address critical operational challenges, improve efficiency, and create measurable value for enterprise customers. PitchBook data records 44 total investments made by the firm across various specialized sectors. Recent backing includes seed round funding for New York-based Iris on February 13, 2025, operating within the business and productivity software industry.

Additional portfolio entities highlight the firm’s focus on productivity software and financial services. PitchBook notes previous investments in Acium on August 8, 2024, GoWell Benefits on June 28, 2024, and GloveBox on June 1, 2024. Zenapse secured investment on February 13, 2024, while Fingoal received backing on December 1, 2023. Systems and information management firm Itopia joined the portfolio on August 8, 2023, alongside LendingStandard on June 6, 2023, Boulo Solutions on May 26, 2023, and Vertalo on April 13, 2023.

Photo: pitchbook.com

Venture Capital Investment Overview

Company Name Deal Date Deal Type Industry Iris (New York) 13-Feb-2025 Seed Round Business/Productivity Software Acium 08-Aug-2024 Unspecified Deal Type Business/Productivity Software GoWell Benefits 28-Jun-2024 Unspecified Deal Type Business/Productivity Software GloveBox 01-Jun-2024 Unspecified Deal Type Business/Productivity Software Zenapse 13-Feb-2024 Unspecified Deal Type Business/Productivity Software Fingoal 01-Dec-2023 Other Deal Type Other Financial Services Itopia 08-Aug-2023 Unspecified Deal Type Systems and Information Management LendingStandard 06-Jun-2023 Other Deal Type Other Financial Services Boulo Solutions 26-May-2023 Seed Round Human Capital Services Vertalo 13-Apr-2023 Later Stage VC Other Financial Services

Frequently Asked Questions About Naples Technology Ventures

What is Naples Technology Ventures and when was it established?

Naples Technology Ventures is a venture capital firm founded in 2018 and headquartered in Naples, Florida, focusing on early-stage B2B SaaS and technology companies.

How many total investments has the firm executed?

The firm has completed 44 investments in sectors ranging from fintech and insurtech to cybersecurity and enterprise software.

What was the date of Naples Technology Ventures’s most recent recorded deal?

The firm’s latest recorded investment took place on February 13, 2025, participating in a seed round for New York-based Iris within the business and productivity software industry.