Nebius Shares Rally 9% After Acquiring AI Startup Inferize

Nebius Group shares rallied 9% to $254 in afternoon trading after announcing an artificial intelligence inference deal with no disclosed price tag, revealing how investors value contracted future computing capacity over trailing profits. 247wallst.com reported that the stock carries a trailing twelve-month price-to-earnings ratio of 197x.

Inferize Acquisition Targets the Idle GPU Tax

Nebius acquired Inferize, a privately held startup founded earlier in the year that built technology to cut graphics processing unit idle time. Spare hardware capacity stays online to handle sudden demand spikes, a standby cost that platforms running large language models incur while producing zero compute output. Nebius calls this drain the idle GPU tax.

Running inference well takes more than fast GPUs and optimized models. Nebius. He

The Inferize technology was built to close that latency and hardware efficiency gap.

CoreWeave and Oracle Track the Infrastructure Rally

CoreWeave stock rose 4% to $90.76, moving in step with Nebius under a shared rented-capacity business model. Both companies sell artificial intelligence computing capacity through long-term contracts. Oracle gained 3% to $146.28, representing the sole name in the group backed by an established enterprise software business. Fund-level gains remained muted, with the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF up 0.7% and the Invesco QQQ Trust up 0.5%.

Long-Term Contracts Drive Capital Raising Pressures

Nebius holds $37.5 billion in remaining performance obligations derived from long-term committed capacity contracts with large technology companies. That metric represents a claim on future revenue that conventional trailing earnings fail to capture. However, those agreements require continuous capital raising to finance hardware before revenue materializes. CoreWeave relies on a similar debt-funded model ahead of contracted revenue, leaving both pure plays exposed to shifts in macro funding conditions.