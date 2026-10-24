New York Knicks and Boston Celtics Face Off in Opening Period

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics faced off, delivering an opening period filled with physical defense, early turnovers, and sharp perimeter shooting. The gametracker log captured a contest featuring Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jalen Brunson.

Opening Moments Set a Physical Tone

Action tipped off at 12:00 when Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson battled for the opening tip, with Jordan Walsh securing possession for the Celtics. The Celtics immediately ran into trouble when Josh Hart stripped Walsh at the 11:54 mark. Mikal Bridges missed consecutive three-point attempts before committing an offensive foul against Walsh at 11:24. Jayson Tatum broke the scoreless tie at 11:07 with a two-point turnaround fadeaway jumper, putting the Celtics on the board at 0-2.

Paul George added a two-point running finger roll layup at 10:28 to extend the lead to 0-4 before Karl-Anthony Towns answered from deep with a three-pointer assisted by Mikal Bridges. Jayson Tatum countered immediately with a three of his own off a feed from Derrick White, making the score 3-7.

Paint Battles and Second-Chance Scoring

Mitchell Robinson made his presence felt on the offensive glass midway through the quarter. After missing a cutting layup at 9:15, Robinson secured his own rebound and converted a jump shot, narrowing the gap to 5-9. OG Anunoby soon joined the scoring column with a two-point driving layup at 8:41, followed by a pair of free throws at 8:12 that knotted the score at 9-9.

Defensive intensity ratcheted up as Jalen Brunson blocked Neemias Queta’s two-point cutting layup at 7:26. Jalen Brunson capitalized on the ensuing possessions by sinking two free throws, pushing the score to 11-10. Derrick White answered for Boston with a two-point tip layup at 7:07, reclaiming a 11-12 advantage for the Celtics.

Towns and McBride Spur the Offense

Karl-Anthony Towns anchored the frontcourt through the middle minutes of the period. Towns converted a two-point turnaround jump shot at 6:44 and followed up with a two-point cutting dunk off a Josh Hart assist at 6:12, giving the Knicks a 15-12 lead and forcing a Celtics 60-second timeout.

Miles McBride provided a spark. McBride drilled a three-point running jump shot at 4:55 to stretch the lead to 19-14. After Neemias Queta scored on a two-point hook shot for Boston, Miles McBride drew a foul and sank two free throws at 3:56, keeping the score at 21-16.