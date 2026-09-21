Nissan Launches Indian-Built Tekton SUV in South Africa After Plant Closure

Nissan has launched its Indian-built Tekton SUV in South Africa starting at 339,999 rand ($20,940), following the cessation of its local vehicle manufacturing operations. According to Reuters, the move shifts Nissan to an import-driven business model while intensifying competition against expanding Chinese automakers.

The Bottom Line

Strategic Shift: Nissan ended over 50 years of domestic vehicle manufacturing in South Africa, transitioning fully to an import model via global restructuring.

ended over 50 years of domestic vehicle manufacturing in South Africa, transitioning fully to an import model via global restructuring. Market Pressure: Chinese automotive brands expanded their South African passenger-car market share from 11.2% in 2024 to 16.8% in 2025, according to naamsa data.

Chinese automotive brands expanded their South African passenger-car market share from 11.2% in 2024 to 16.8% in 2025, according to naamsa data. Competitive Positioning: The five-version Tekton range relies on Indian manufacturing capacity to capture price-sensitive buyers with entry pricing set at $20,940 (339,999 rand) up to $32,640 (529,999 rand).

Restructuring Rosslyn and the Rise of Imports

The operational pivot is visible at Nissan’s former manufacturing facility in Rosslyn, Pretoria. China’s Chery formally assumed control of the plant in July, aiming to convert the site into an export, research, and manufacturing hub for its African operations. For Nissan, stopping local assembly lines was a calculated trade-off to optimize manufacturing footprints elsewhere, according to Nissan Africa President Jordi Vila.

By shifting production to India—which supplied 56.2% of South Africa’s imported light vehicles in 2025—Nissan aims to leverage scale economies. By April 2026, Chery recorded 2,462 monthly sales in South Africa, while its sister brand Jetour reached 1,804 sales. Nissan logged 875 units over the same monthly tracking period.

Defending Market Share Against Chinese Expansion

The South African passenger vehicle segment has experienced a structural shift. The number of operating Chinese brands nearly doubled from eight to fifteen between 2024 and 2025, driven by aggressive pricing, extensive warranties, and advanced cabin technology. To counteract this erosion of legacy brand loyalty, Nissan is backing the Tekton with a six-year or 150,000-kilometre warranty.

Photo: africa.businessinsider.com

Beyond the Tekton, Nissan’s product roadmap for the current financial year includes a new X-Trail, an upgraded Navara pick-up, and the eighth-generation Patrol SUV. These introductions are designed to maintain dealer network confidence and customer retention as the brand transitions away from domestic manufacturing. Meanwhile, Chery plans to begin local production at the former Nissan facility by mid-2027, targeting an initial output of 15,000 vehicles while scaling local content to 40%.

South African Automotive Market Metrics (2024–2026) Metric / Brand Data Point Source / Context Chinese Market Share (Passenger Cars) 16.8% (up from 11.2% in 2024) naamsa Industry Data Tekton Pricing Range $20,940 to $32,640 (339,999 to 529,999 rand) Reuters April 2026 Monthly Sales (Chery) 2,462 vehicles Reuters April 2026 Monthly Sales (Jetour) 1,804 vehicles Reuters April 2026 Monthly Sales (Nissan) 875 vehicles Reuters India’s Share of SA Light Vehicle Imports 56.2% (2025) Reuters

Macroeconomic Headwinds and Import Dependence

High living costs in South Africa have weakened historical brand loyalty. Nissan’s reliance on Indian supply chains underscores a broader industry trend where multinational automakers utilize lower-cost manufacturing bases to defend emerging market share.

View this post on Instagram about nissan indian built tekton, Nissan Tekton South Africa From Instagram — related to nissan indian built tekton, Nissan Tekton South Africa

As Chery prepares to generate nearly 3,000 direct and indirect jobs through its takeover of the Rosslyn plant, traditional legacy importers must rely on warranty depth and rapid model refreshes to preserve distribution channels. Whether an imported vehicle portfolio can successfully defend historical market share against localized Chinese manufacturing remains the primary operational test for Nissan’s regional strategy.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.