Italy’s Foreign Student Cap: Cardinal Zuppi Calls for Inclusive Schools

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi Defends School Inclusion Amid Proposed Caps on Foreign Students

As millions of students return to classrooms across Italy, a debate over educational equity and demographic shifts has taken center stage. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI), used the opening of the permanent episcopal council in Rome from September 21 to 23 to firmly declare that schools must remain primary engines of inclusion and social cohesion. Zuppi’s intervention addresses the intersection of political proposals—such as capping foreign student enrollment—and the structural disparities currently reshaping the Italian educational landscape.

“We cannot accept that the place of birth, economic condition, physical condition, or social context determine a young person’s learning opportunities,” Zuppi stated, emphasizing that an authentically inclusive school serves as one of the most powerful instruments of justice and peace. His remarks follow recent political friction sparked by government figures, including Giorgia Meloni’s push for caps on foreign students in classrooms and a ban on the burqa, which critics and local leaders argue are difficult to apply in regions experiencing rapid demographic transformations.

The Frontline Reality of Monfalcone and Prato

The practical friction between national policy proposals and local reality is visible in towns like Monfalcone. In a local primary school, 560 of the 734 newly enrolled students are foreigners. Local administrators note that halting the bleed of Italian students is not easy.

Photo: ilmessaggero.it

Meanwhile, the policy debate has triggered direct pushback from municipal leaders. The mayor of Prato recently wrote to Meloni to state that her proposed classroom caps are inapplicable to their local context. Compounding this demographic shift is a phenomenon called “white flight”—the flight of Italian families from neighborhood schools.

Data and Disparities: Measuring Educational Poverty in Italy

Zuppi’s call for systemic inclusion is backed by official figures detailing the depth of educational poverty in Italy. According to data from the national statistics institute Istat, 20.7% of children and teenagers up to the age of 19 lived with parents possessing a low level of education in 2024. Furthermore, 37% grew up in homes without books or with no more than 25 volumes, while 35.6% of young people between 3 and 19 years old did not practice any sports activities.

Photo: lastampa.it

These disparities extend into academic retention and infrastructure. In 2024, the early school leaving rate for youth aged 18 to 24 sat at 9.8%, while implicit dropouts—students who reach the end of upper secondary school without having reached adequate levels in the measured fundamental competencies—stood at 8.7% in 2025. Physical barriers compound the crisis: during the 2023-2024 academic year, 41.5% of schools were not accessible to people with motor disabilities, and 42.7% of kindergarten and primary school pupils were not enrolled in full-time programs.

Beyond the Algorithm: Protecting Human Relationships and Critical Thinking

Beyond structural poverty and demographic balancing, Zuppi’s address to the CEI council outlined two additional pedagogical crises facing modern education: technological disruption and the erosion of critical thinking. Acknowledging the rise of artificial intelligence, the cardinal argued that while algorithms offer useful technical resources, they can never replace the educational relationship. “No algorithm can take the place of the gaze of a teacher who encourages, corrects, understands, and accompanies,” Zuppi noted.

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Describing the defense of the capacity to think as perhaps the deepest challenge, Zuppi warned that young people navigating a world saturated with stimuli, information, and connections require adults who teach them how to pause, deepen, and distinguish truth from falsehood. As classrooms grapple with these converging pressures of policy caps, demographic shifts, and technological change, the debate over the Italian school system touches the raw nerve of national identity and shared civic future.

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