Noah Kahan to Release “Draw You Out” for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Noah Kahan is officially joining the cinematic universe of Panem, writing and recording the lead single “Draw You Out” for Lionsgate’s upcoming feature The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Slated for an October 2 single release and a November 13 full soundtrack drop, the track explores the tragic history of young Haymitch Abernathy and Lenore Dove.

The Bottom Line The Release Schedule: “Draw You Out” hits streaming platforms on October 2, followed by the full 29-track soundtrack on November 13, ahead of the movie’s theatrical premiere on November 20, 2026.

“Draw You Out” hits streaming platforms on October 2, followed by the full 29-track soundtrack on November 13, ahead of the movie’s theatrical premiere on November 20, 2026. The Creative Pairing: Kahan reunited with Grammy-winning producer Aaron Dessner, who co-wrote and co-produced the track at Long Pond Studio, Gold Pacific, and East Iris Studios.

Kahan reunited with Grammy-winning producer Aaron Dessner, who co-wrote and co-produced the track at Long Pond Studio, Gold Pacific, and East Iris Studios. The Narrative Roots: The song draws explicit inspiration from Suzanne Collins’ novel, focusing on the harrowing backstory of a young Haymitch Abernathy (played by Joseph Zada) and his District 12 love interest Lenore Dove (Whitney Peak).

Mapping the Sonic Heritage of Panem’s Franchise Strategy

When Taylor Swift penned “Safe and Sound” for the inaugural 2012 adaptation, she established a gilded blueprint. Lorde followed with “Yellow Flicker Beat” for Mockingjay – Part 1, and Olivia Rodrigo claimed the mantle with “Can’t Catch Me Now” for 2023’s The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Now, Noah Kahan steps into that lineage.

Fresh off the massive commercial rollout of his May release The Great Divide—which debuted at No. 1 and delivered the biggest streaming debut of 2026—Kahan brings a raw, confessional urgency to the franchise. He recorded “Draw You Out” at Long Pond Studio in New York alongside frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner, extending a creative partnership that has quickly become one of modern indie-folk’s most formidable commercial engines.

Inside the Creative Inspiration Behind “Draw You Out”

Fans had spent late August parsing through cryptic social media breadcrumbs before the official studio confirmation dropped on Thursday morning. Kahan had previously shared lyrics from the unreleased track online, using the phrase “I draw you out” and teasing lines that fans quickly matched to an artist-free tracklist. He even dropped a subtle nod to the source material with the caption “Ladybug, fly away home,” pulling directly from Suzanne Collins’ March 2025 novel.

Photo: justjared.com

Expressing his long-standing admiration for Collins’ literary catalog, the singer noted the profound weight of the 50th Hunger Games—the infamous second Quarter Quell where twice the usual number of tributes were reaped. “I was already totally connected and inspired by the tragic yet hopeful story of Haymitch and Lenore Dove, and writing a song about the purpose, grief and perseverance through pain that they exemplify was an experience I’ll always be grateful for,” Kahan shared on social media.

The Soundtrack Architecture and Industry Economics

Executive produced by Dave Cobb—renowned for his work with Chris Stapleton and Sturgill Simpson—the upcoming soundtrack for Sunrise on the Reaping leans heavily into roots, country, and indie cross-pollination. The 29-track compilation also weaves in legacy franchise touchstones, including “Deep in the Meadow” and “The Old Therebefore.” Meanwhile, fan speculation is running rampant over the mysterious placement of tracks like “The Wheel,” with online communities actively theorizing about contributions from artists like Lizzie McAlpine.

Photo: deadline.com

The Hunger Games Franchise Lead Singles Timeline Film Artist Lead Single Release Year The Hunger Games Taylor Swift feat. The Civil Wars “Safe and Sound” 2012 Mockingjay – Part 1 Lorde “Yellow Flicker Beat” 2014 The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Olivia Rodrigo “Can’t Catch Me Now” 2023 Sunrise on the Reaping Noah Kahan “Draw You Out” 2026

The Road to the 50th Quarter Quell

Directed and cast with an ensemble that features Joseph Zada as the young Haymitch, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove, alongside high-profile additions like Ralph Fiennes and Kieran Culkin, Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on November 20.

Taylor Swift’s Encore, Patient Zero, Noah Kahan and The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping

As Kahan balances an aggressive international tour schedule with major cultural moments—including his recent haunting rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” during the Emmys’ In Memoriam segment—his entry into the Panem canon underscores the enduring symbiotic relationship between contemporary singer-songwriters and mega-budget cinematic franchises.