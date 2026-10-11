Paramus Catholic Beats No. 2 Bergen Catholic 31-17

New Jersey high school football saw its unpredictable 2026 season twist further on Saturday afternoon in Oradell, where Paramus Catholic pulled off a major upset against No. 2 Bergen Catholic.

Paced by a dominant ground game from Penn State 3-star running back commitment Chukwuma Odoh, the Paladins secured a 31-17 victory over the Crusaders. The win shakes up the rankings and gives Paramus Catholic a major boost heading into the stretch run of the season.

The visiting Paladins entered the contest ranked No. 9 in the state by Massey Ratings, carrying a 4-3 record onto the field with a clear chip on their shoulder. Bergen Catholic dropped to 3-3 following the loss, entering the matchup fresh off a thrilling 34-30 victory over Ramsey’s Don Bosco Prep that left the team vulnerable to a letdown.

For the first two quarters, the game remained tightly contested. Both squads traded scores to lock the score at 7-7 heading into halftime. However, Paramus Catholic completely took control after the break, outscoring the home side 24-10 in the final two quarters.

Odoh did the heavy lifting during the surge, punching in two of his three touchdowns in the third quarter alone. Those scores staked the Paladins to a commanding 24-7 lead from which the Crusaders could not recover.

The performance mirrors another signature victory for Paramus Catholic earlier, when the squad upended Hun School 22-18. On Saturday, Bergen Catholic attempted a late rally when Oklahoma 4-star quarterback commitment Trey Tagliaferri connected with wide receiver Bryan Porter on a short touchdown pass with just 25 seconds remaining on the clock.

Ground Game and Rankings Impact

The decisive ground performance by Odoh anchored an offensive attack that repeatedly punctured the Bergen Catholic defense in the second half. The Paladins successfully capitalized on the emotional and physical toll of their opponent’s narrow win over Don Bosco Prep the previous week.

The unexpected outcome sends a loud message across the highly competitive North Jersey football landscape. The triumph reshapes the state’s hierarchy as teams battle for positioning.

School Background and Athletic Tradition

Both institutions boast storied athletic programs alongside rigorous academic environments. Located in Oradell, Bergen Catholic is a well-known Catholic college preparatory institution that emphasizes academic rigor, athletic excellence, and spiritual development. By providing various honors and AP classes, the academy equips pupils for future professions and college education.

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Paramus Catholic, located in Paramus, operates as a private, coeducational Roman Catholic college preparatory institution serving students in grades 9–12. The school is known for its strong academic curriculum, championship athletic teams, and vibrant student life.

Looking Ahead in the Season

With the victory safely secured, Paramus Catholic shifts its focus toward maintaining momentum through the final stretch of the regular season schedule. Bergen Catholic aims to regroup following its loss as coaches evaluate adjustments needed before their next test.