Canal 13 estrena La idea de ti este sábado con Anne Hathaway

“La idea de ti,” the 2024 romantic drama starring Anne Hathaway as an art gallery owner who begins a romance with a younger boy band singer, makes its broadcast television debut this Saturday afternoon on Canal 13. The film begins with an unexpected encounter at Coachella and explores the complexities of a high-profile age-gap relationship.

What to Know About the Broadcast and Production

The film airs this Saturday at 15:05 on Canal 13 and is available for streaming on 13Go.

Director Michael Showalter helms the feature, with Hathaway serving as both lead actor and producer.

Nicholas Galitzine co-stars as Hayes, the international pop sensation 16 years younger than Hathaway’s character, Solène.

Inside the Intimidating Audition Process for Nicholas Galitzine

Landing the role of global pop royalty required stepping far outside a comfort zone. Nicholas Galitzine revealed in a 2024 interview that his chemistry read with Anne Hathaway stands as the most intimidating audition he has ever been asked to do. The process required him to perform multiple scenes, execute an impromptu dance, and deliver a serenade to everyone. The two actors met for the first time during that exact chemistry test.

Galitzine praised Hathaway’s versatility and talent, noting that the pair connected instantly. That initial rapport allowed them to find the potential to have fun with these characters. Despite the high-stakes pressure of the audition room, the shared timing established during those early tests laid the groundwork for the on-screen romance.

Anne Hathaway Curates Authentic Art for Solène’s Gallery

Solène operates an art gallery, a setting Hathaway helped craft. The actor worked directly with production designer Amy Williams to select real artwork for the gallery walls. Instead of relying on generic abstract pieces, the production collaborated with local artists to organize three distinct exhibitions featured in the film.

Williams emphasized the deliberate choice to avoid safe or uninspired set decoration, noting that real art defines a character. Securing legal permissions for authentic works presents logistical challenges in modern filmmaking, but the creative team prioritized bold choices over standard set dressing. Hathaway’s active participation ensured the gallery space reflected the character.

Real-World Musicians Who Inspired the Pop Star Aesthetic

Creating the signature look for Hayes required looking at contemporary pop culture for cues. The film’s costume department drew direct inspiration from several prominent modern musicians. Chief among them was Harry Styles, alongside Matty Healy of The 1975 and Paul Klein of the band LANY.

Costume designers aimed to build a wardrobe that felt natural to Galitzine’s physical build and his way of being. The resulting aesthetic balances pop stardom with his performance style. Fans tuning into the broadcast can catch these stylistic nods when the romantic drama airs.

Broadcast Details and Where to Watch

Viewers can catch “La idea de ti” on Canal 13 starting at 15:05 this Saturday. For those unable to catch the linear broadcast, the network provides digital access through the 13Go platform. The feature offers a look at modern celebrity culture, art curation, and an unconventional romance playing out on screen.