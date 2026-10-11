Swiss Politics and Motherhood: Can Céline Amaudruz Be a Federal Councillor with Young Daughters?

Swiss politics faces a modern dilemma as federal lawmakers openly debate whether a mother of young children can successfully serve as a member of the Federal Council. Following signals from Guy Parmelin and internal party discussions regarding potential candidates, the intersection of executive power and parenthood has emerged as a central talking point in Bern.

The Debate Surrounding Céline Amaudruz and Federal Succession

Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, who recently announced his perspective on future political leadership, has expressed support for a generational shift and a female successor on the executive body. Among those frequently mentioned in political discussions is Geneva SVP National Councillor Céline Amaudruz. However, political circles in Bern continue to highlight her family life, noting that she has two young daughters aged one and three.

Amaudruz, who has spent years in national politics establishing a reputation on financial regulation and banking oversight, confirmed she is thinking seriously about a potential federal run. In statements covered by Blick, she emphasized that the experience of motherhood enriches an individual’s capacity for listening, organization, and responsibility.

Despite her preparedness, critics and colleagues in the federal capital routinely bring up her young family.

Historical Precedents and International Comparisons

The juxtaposition of high political office and raising young children remains a contentious subject in Switzerland. While nations such as New Zealand under former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Finland under Sanna Marin, and Italy under Giorgia Meloni have seen prominent leaders balance high office with motherhood, Switzerland’s executive history reflects a different trajectory.

Swiss history includes male federal councillors with young children—most recently Alain Berset, whose youngest daughter was four years old when he entered office. Past female federal councillors, including Elisabeth Kopp, Micheline Calmy-Rey, Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, and current Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, raised children who were already grown by the time they assumed their departmental portfolios.

Micheline Calmy-Rey dismissed the debate over a mother in the cabinet as scandalous, telling Blick that the executive office is fully compatible with family life and that proper organization makes balancing responsibilities achievable. Ruth Dreifuss offered a direct assessment of the double standard, noting that men routinely hold high office while raising families without facing identical professional scrutiny.

Political Pushback Against Professional Scrutiny

SVP politician Martina Bircher, who is also a mother, criticized the persistent questioning directed at women in public office regarding childcare arrangements. Bircher pointed out that male politicians rarely encounter inquiries about balancing legislative duties with parenting, and are frequently praised when they carve out time for family.

Bircher warned that maintaining societal expectations where women must justify combining career advancement with raising a family directly undermines broader efforts to address declining birth rates.

As the debate over Parmelin’s eventual successor continues to shape discussions within federal politics, the question of whether executive office will fully adapt to modern family structures remains open.