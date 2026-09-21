Patrick Clancy Speaks Out After Lindsay Clancy Mistrial

Patrick Clancy, the former husband of Lindsay Clancy, appeared alongside his new wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, in a televised interview on 60 Minutes to discuss how the immense tragedy affecting their family was ‘twisted’.

Televised Interview Addresses Public Misconceptions

The appearance follows a turbulent legal timeline. Lindsay Clancy admitted to strangling their three children—five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson, and eight-month-old baby Callan—at their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home on January 24, 2023, before attempting to take her own life. Lindsay’s defense maintained that she suffered from postpartum psychosis and was overmedicated at the time of the killings.

A Deadlocked Jury and Mistrial in Plymouth

In Plymouth, Massachusetts, Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial in Lindsay Clancy’s criminal case after a grueling five-week trial and nearly 40 hours of jury deliberations.

According to court records, the jury of nine women and three men sent four notes indicating a deadlock, with 11 jurors reaching a consensus while a single holdout refused to acquit. An emergency appeal by defense attorney Kevin Reddington failed to prevent the outcome.

Prosecutors Weigh Retrial as September Hearing Looms

District Attorney Tim Cruz maintained that the killings constituted cold-blooded murder. Prosecutors have yet to formally announce whether they will pursue a retrial.

A hearing to determine the next steps in the legal process was scheduled for September 29.

Patrick Clancy Responds Through Legal Counsel

In a statement issued through his attorney David Meier following the mistrial, Patrick Clancy expressed gratitude to the court and jurors while reflecting on the ongoing toll of the case.

“The loss of Patrick’s children is something from which he will never recover and from which there will never be closure,” Meier said on behalf of Patrick. “The prospect of reliving this tragedy through another trial is extraordinarily painful for Patrick, for his family, and for all us.”

Relocation to Manhattan and New Life After Tragedy

Months after the tragedy, public records showed that Patrick Clancy relocated from suburban Massachusetts to a Midtown Manhattan high-rise in May 2023. He subsequently married Dr. Rachel Danis, a fertility specialist and doctor practicing in New York City.

During the jury’s tense deliberations, Patrick and Dr. Danis were seen in New York City. While navigating the legal fallout—which also includes a civil lawsuit filed by Patrick against his ex-wife’s doctors—Patrick and his new wife addressed the public scrutiny surrounding their lives in their 60 Minutes interview, lamenting how the tragedy was ‘twisted’.