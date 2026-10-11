Paul George and Jayson Tatum Shine in Celtics Preseason Debut

The Boston Celtics debuted their revamped first unit during a 144-106 preseason victory over the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Saturday, offering an encouraging glimpse into a roster adjusting to life without Jaylen Brown, according to the Boston Globe.

Brown was inside the arena and worked out prior to tip-off, but ultimately watched the matchup from the locker room. Meanwhile, Philadelphia kept its marquee talent sidelined, as LeBron James and Joel Embiid observed from the bench in street clothes, leaving the 76ers with little intention of revealing strategic cards against their Atlantic Division rival.

Boston seized the opportunity to test its newly configured starting lineup, headlined by Paul George. Acquired in the offseason to step into a primary role as a ball-hawk defender and secondary scorer, George endured an understandably anxious opening stretch in his home debut as a Celtic. He pressed early on the offensive end, searching for rhythm before finally converting his first basket with 3:44 remaining in the second quarter.

“It is like a badge of honor to wear that green,” George said. “I’m still trying to find my way offensively and figuring out the system. It’s been a challenge, a great challenge, and Joe has been extremely helpful and the guys have been extremely helpful in that process. You want to make every [shot] you shoot, but to see one go down finally . . . I’m still finding my way. The fact that I can play preseason and be healthy to start the year is amazing for me. Just building chemistry with these guys.”

Defensive Instants and Offensive Adjustments for Paul George

While his jumper took time to fall, George made an immediate impact defensively. Logging 25 minutes of floor time, the veteran forward utilized his anticipation to disrupt Philadelphia’s passing lanes, collecting four first-half steals through active hand-checking and strip-downs.

George’s locker now sits directly adjacent to Jayson Tatum’s, and the two spent significant postgame moments conversing as they dressed. The franchise’s primary objective for George is to serve as a high-IQ complement rather than a direct competitor for touches, easing the burden on Tatum.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla has funneled a steady stream of tactical homework to George over the preceding weeks, a playbook the nine-time All-Star continues to digest. The transition from Philadelphia—where injuries disrupted his tenure over the previous two seasons—presents a fresh paradigm.

Jayson Tatum Expanding His Three-Level Scoring Palette

Tatum anchored the Celtics’ victory with 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists across 27 minutes of action, finishing with a team-best plus-19 rating. The forward attempted ten shots from beyond the arc, making four, as he works to refine his shot selection.

Intent on proving his capability as a lethal three-level scorer rather than relying exclusively on long-range jumpers, Tatum demonstrated a deliberate shift in the second quarter. Confronted by tenacious 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe at the top of the key, Tatum bypassed the pull-up three-pointer, instead utilizing his size and strength to drive the paint for a back-handed layup.

The mental hurdles associated with his recovery from an Achilles rupture—which limited him to just 22 appearances last season—appear entirely behind him. A rigorous summer of conditioning has pushed him back to full health and restored confidence, allowing the coaching staff to expand his playmaking responsibilities.

“I thought he had good carryover from what we’re asking him to do on both ends of the floor,” Mazzulla said. “His defensive activity was good. I thought offensively he had great flow and the ball found him and he was able to create opportunities for him and his teammates. But I thought his cardio looked good, decision making looked good. His activity was good.”

Building Continuity for the Long Regular Season Ahead

The process of establishing a new baseline for Boston involves more than individual shot selection; it requires seamless internal communication. With Brown sidelined and new rotation pieces integrating into Mazzulla’s scheme, the preseason opener offered a baseline metric for growth.

Jayson Tatum and Paul George duo looking smooth in first preseason game together vs 76ers

“We’ve made strides every day, since like before training camp,” Tatum said. “The things we’re talking about from the first day of training camp, internally, our communication and having each other’s back. Things that we can be intentional about and focusing on. Obviously, it’s preseason; we’ve got a long way to go, but we can see the strides that we need as a unit.”