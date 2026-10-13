Penta Scheduled to Open WWE Raw After Money in the Bank Win

Penta is reportedly pencilled in to open tonight’s WWE Raw at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana, following his victory at Money in the Bank, according to an internal rundown reported by PWMania. The event airs on October 12, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.

Opening Segment Plans and Championship Implications

Fresh off securing the men’s briefcase on Saturday, Penta heads into tonight’s broadcast with a future WWE World Championship opportunity secured. An opening segment gives the new Mr. Money in the Bank a platform to address the locker room and potentially hint at his next strategic target. However, those plans remain strictly preliminary as WWE has not officially confirmed the opening sequence, leaving room for last-minute adjustments to the running order.

High-Stakes Card and Medical Updates

Beyond the opening segment, the card features multiple high-stakes matchups across the division. Chad Gable is scheduled to put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Rey Fenix, while Rey Mysterio meets Big Cass in singles competition. Additionally, the broadcast addresses the physical toll of the recent premium live event, with WWE advertising a medical update on Je’Von Evans following dangerous moments during the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Match / Segment Stipulation / Status Event Context Penta Opening Segment Mr. Money in the Bank Appearance (Tentative) Following Saturday ladder match victory Chad Gable vs. Rey Fenix Intercontinental Championship Match Scheduled title defense Rey Mysterio vs. Big Cass Singles Match Main card competition The 946 vs. Solo Sikoa & The Usos Six-Man Tag Team Match Main event

Championship Showcases and Main Event Lineup

The women’s division also receives major focus as new Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan makes an appearance following her victory over Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch at the premium live event. Closing out the broadcast, The 946 are advertised to face Solo Sikoa and The Usos in a six-man tag team main event match.

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