PM Shehbaz Defends Governor Rule in KP Following Failed Talks and Rising Terrorism

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday took ruling coalition partners into confidence over the imposition of governor’s rule and a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, maintaining that the federal administration exhausted every diplomatic avenue before taking what he described as an unavoidable, high-stakes step, Dawn reported.

Coalition Consultations and the Push for Administrative Intervention

The federal government implemented governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and declared an emergency across 12 districts on Sunday. Islamabad pinned the constitutional maneuver on the provincial government’s deliberate disengagement from national counterterrorism operations. The Nation reported that the prime minister characterized the extraordinary step as an absolute necessity to protect the country’s broader economic trajectory and restore baseline security.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف سے کنوینر متحدہ قومی موومنٹ ، وفاقی وزیر تعلیم ڈاکٹر خالد مقبول صدیقی کی زیر قیادت متحدہ قومی موومنٹ کے وفد کی ملاقات ہوئی. وفد میں وفاقی وزیر قومی صحت سید مصطفیٰ کمال، سینیٹر عامر ولی الدین چشتی، سینیٹر خالدہ اتیب، اراکین قومی اسمبلی ڈاکٹر محمد فاروق… pic.twitter.com/EIfMXYF9lI — https://x.com/PakPMO/status/2109997930396389639

The Collapse of Dialogue and Accusations of Instability

Addressing a parliamentary meeting of the PML-N later in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz detailed the breakdown of formal negotiations that immediately preceded the emergency declaration. Talks between the government and the opposition collapsed following an October 3 bargaining session, according to the prime minister’s timeline. He asserted that a consensus-based draft had been nearly finalized before opposition negotiators requested additional time to consult with Sohail Afridi, whose official role as provincial chief minister now stands non-functional under the newly established administrative framework.

Photo: The Nation (Pakistan )

The premier argued that the provincial leadership prioritized confrontation, long marches, and civil unrest over regional governance. Yet, according to federal assessments, local authorities failed to properly reinforce the Counter-Terrorism Department or deploy functional Safe City projects. The Nation noted that an advisory council comprising independent professionals from health, education, and finance has now been constituted to oversee public service delivery under the governor’s supervision.

Navigating Strained Regional Dynamics and Precedents

Political friction between Islamabad and Peshawar has intensified sharply in recent months, fueled by overlapping security crises and recurrent political standoffs.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف سے پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ق)، بلوچستان عوامی پارٹی، استحکام پاکستان پارٹی اور مسلم لیگ (ضیاء) کے پارلیمانی وفد کی ملاقات آج اسلام آباد میں ہوئی. وفد میں بلوچستان عوامی پارٹی (BAP) کے صدر اور وفاقی وزیر خالد مگسی، سابق چیئرمین سینیٹ اور ایم پی اے صادق… pic.twitter.com/IznhsgmUEl — https://x.com/PakPMO/status/2110003348250259466

Prime Minister Shehbaz warned his party’s lawmakers that persistent instability directly undermines international confidence in Pakistan’s macro-economic recovery. Pointing to recent discussions with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva regarding ongoing economic reforms, the premier emphasized that the state could no longer tolerate administrative paralysis in regions battling a resurgence of militant violence. Government leaders maintain that the newly appointed advisory council will stabilize basic administrative functions while security forces work to neutralize threats across the affected districts.