Police Examine New Clue in Missing Hiker Scarlett Case After Six Years

Six years after the mysterious disappearance of German hiker Scarlett Salice in the Black Forest, private search teams and state authorities are examining a newly discovered zipper from a dry riverbed.

The Discovery in the Wehra Riverbed

Private search volunteers recently recovered a zipper in a dry riverbed near the Wehra river, sparking renewed attention in a case that has gripped Germany for over half a decade.

Here is why that matters: forensic technicians immediately compared the dimensions and tooth structure of the recovered zipper against the specific backpack model Salice carried during her trek. Because the preliminary visual checks proved inconclusive, law enforcement transferred the item to the State Criminal Police Office (Landeskriminalamt, or LKA) for advanced textile and forensic analysis.

Forensic Bottlenecks and LKA Prioritization

A police spokesperson explained that the LKA must prioritize active homicide investigations and acute violent crimes over historical cold cases. If investigators elsewhere submit more urgent high-priority traces, the analysis of items like Salice’s potential backpack component slips further down the queue.

But there is a technical hurdle beyond scheduling. Because the piece spent a considerable amount of time submerged in water, forensics teams remain skeptical about whether extractable DNA material survives on the fabric. To assist with the structural comparison, the volunteer initiative “Bitte findet Scarlett” procured an identical, factory-sealed backpack of the exact same model online and handed it over to investigators to streamline the LKA’s thread and fabric matching process.

A Father’s Search for Clarity

The formal death investigation into Salice’s disappearance closed roughly two and a half years after her disappearance due to a lack of evidence pointing toward a criminal act. Only the missing persons file remains technically open today, leaving the family in an agonizing state of perpetual uncertainty.

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Speaking candidly in a recent regional podcast interview with the Badische Zeitung, Scarlett’s father, Ralf Salice, reflected on the enduring emotional toll of the ordeal. He emphasized that finding definitive proof of a tragic hiking accident would provide a grim form of closure, noting that confronting an intentional crime remains his deepest fear. “If one could clearly deduce that she fell here, then all crime theories could be ruled out,” Ralf Salice stated in the interview, adding that “a crime would be the worst.”

Timeline of the Investigation and Search Efforts

Understanding the trajectory of the Salice case requires looking at the milestones bridging her disappearance and the current forensic examinations in late 2026.

Photo: home.1und1.de

Key Milestones in the Scarlett Salice Investigation Date / Period Milestone Details Disappearance Scarlett Salice goes missing while hiking the Schluchtensteig trail in the Black Forest. Investigation Paused The formal death investigation is suspended due to an absence of evidence pointing to a third-party crime. September 2026 New Evidence Recovered Private search dogs alert near the Wildensteinfelsen, and volunteers discover a zipper in a dry Wehra riverbed. Late September 2026 LKA Analysis Underway State police evaluate the zipper against reference materials provided by the “Bitte findet Scarlett” initiative.

The Role of Volunteer Networks in Modern Cold Cases

Official law enforcement agencies frequently rely on civilian support when search radiuses expand across dense European forest terrain. In this case, the private association “Finderwille” deployed specialized tracking dogs that repeatedly signaled near the Wildensteinfelsen—a rocky outcrop situated at a distance from Salice’s planned itinerary. While experts have expressed criticism regarding whether the dogs could have scented anything after such a long time, these volunteer efforts keep public attention focused on unresolved files.

Spurlos im Schwarzwald – Der Fall Scarlett Salice

Ralf Salice frequently praises the dedication of these civilian searchers, noting in media statements that the volunteers who return to the Schwarzwald have evolved from strangers into trusted companions.