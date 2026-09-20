Iran-US war latest: Tehran reports no US response to ceasefire terms as Riyadh hit

Meanwhile, Tehran reported no direct response from Washington to its ceasefire conditions, and financial analysts warned that energy markets remained deeply on edge.

The security situation across the Middle East tightened dramatically on Saturday, September 19, 2026, as Yemen’s Houthis claimed attacks on sensitive sites in Riyadh using ballistic missiles and drones. The strikes followed overnight civil defense alerts issued by Saudi Arabia for its capital, punctuated by booms heard in the Olaya district and a large plume of black smoke visible near King Khalid International Airport.

While the Saudi-led military coalition reported that its air defenses successfully destroyed a missile fired toward Riyadh, the incident underscores a widening regional theater. The fighting between the Houthis and Saudi forces has intensified alongside the broader regional conflict sparked by U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran in late February 2026.

Tehran Outlines Truce Terms While Awaiting U.S. Response

Diplomatic channels remain active yet deadlocked. Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, stated that Tehran has communicated its prerequisites for halting the conflict to Washington through Qatari mediators. According to Rezaei, the Iranian conditions include an end to the war on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and the lifting of the naval blockade.

“We are in contact with the Qatari mediator; they have conveyed our conditions for halting the war to Washington, and we are awaiting President Trump’s response to these terms.” Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, via CNBC

Despite these communications through regional intermediaries, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson told state television that Tehran had not heard any messages in response from the United States. Preparations are underway for Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, to travel to Tehran for bilateral discussions regarding a potential return to a memorandum of understanding signed in June.

Iran war live: Tehran vows to announce exclusion zone near Strait of Hormuz

Financial Markets and Wall Street Struggle to Model the Endgame

The protracted conflict continues to exert severe pressure on global financial systems. Investment bank JP Morgan issued a stark assessment of the economic fallout, noting that its research team no longer has a baseline view on oil price trajectories.

Photo: kansascity.com

“For the first time since the start of the Iran conflict, we don’t have a baseline view. We simply don’t know how to model the endgame.” Commodities research team, JP Morgan, via Independent

International benchmark Brent crude oil has risen 72% since the beginning of 2026 as energy supplies choked off through the Strait of Hormuz. Although Saudi Arabia attempted to bypass the blockade by pumping oil through its East-West pipeline to the Red Sea, a drone attack originating from Iraq damaged the pipeline on September 11, forcing an emergency shutdown.

Houthis Claim Riyadh Attack After Airport Fuel Depot Burns

Even so, crude futures finished the week flat as markets anticipated the pipeline closure might cause less severe supply disruption than initially feared. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $100.30 per barrel, while Brent crude traded at $103.87.

International Condemnation and Regional Security Stakes

The United Nations Security Council addressed the escalating violence on Friday, September 18, 2026, issuing a strong condemnation of Houthi attacks against civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. The 15-member council warned that the military escalation threatens international trade and maritime security while calling for strict enforcement of the UN arms embargo against the rebel group.

Photo: Independent

Yemeni Foreign Minister Afrah al-Zouba emphasized that Yemen must not be used as an Iranian bargaining chip or an arena for settling regional scores. Concurrently, international diplomatic positioning shifted as the U.S. State Department issued a security alert urging American citizens in the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance.

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile And Drone Attacks Targeting Riyadh And Yanbu

Defense Realignments Amid Ongoing Escalation

Military ties within the region are also adapting to the prolonged conflict. The U.S. administration recently approved a potential $24.3 billion sale of nearly 50 F-35 warplanes and associated equipment to Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan noted that Turkey stands ready to assist Saudi Arabia’s defense needs under a trilateral pact that also includes Pakistan.

Flames, Black Smoke Seen Near Riyadh’s King Khalid Airport | N18G

Inside Iran, domestic mobilization efforts continue alongside these geopolitical friction points. State media reported that roughly 300,000 people attended a pro-regime rally in Tehran under the volunteer initiative designated Janfaday-e Iran.