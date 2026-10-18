PSIM Yogyakarta Dismisses Coach Jean-Paul van Gastel

PSIM Yogyakarta has officially parted ways with head coach Jean-Paul van Gastel following a winless five-match start to the BRI Super League 2026/27 campaign, making him the second managerial casualty of the domestic top-flight season. The club announced the dismissal on Saturday, October 17, 2026, as the club sits in the relegation zone with just a single point.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Managerial Betting Markets: With Van Gastel following Mario Lemos of Persijap Jepara out the exit door, Super League managerial volatility has spiked.

Tactical Adjustments: Caretaker Guntur Cahyo Utomo inherits a squad leaking 10 goals in five matches.

A Dismal Run and Dropped Points at Sultan Agung

The decision to terminate Van Gastel’s 16-month tenure arrived in the wake of a 1-2 home defeat against PSM Makassar at Stadion Sultan Agung in Bantul. Despite playing against 10 men following Dusan Lagator’s 79th-minute red card, Laskar Mataram failed to overturn goals from Achmat Fahrul Aditia and Stefan Jevtovski, rendering Ze Valente’s penalty a mere consolation.

RESMI OUT!!! Setelah lima laga tanpa kemenangan, Jean Paul van Gastel akhirnya terdepak dari kursi pelatih PSIM Yogyakarta. Sementara ini manajemen menunjuk Guntur Cahyo Utomo sebagai karteker. #PSIM #AYDK pic.twitter.com/YEGuQ4rmLD — https://x.com/Olahbolacom/status/2111412423668449627

Van Gastel defended his side’s performance after the final whistle by pointing to fine margins. “On the first half, we actually played well. We were just a bit unlucky,” Van Gastel stated regarding the encounter.

That loss compounded a miserable opening sequence of fixtures for the club, featuring four consecutive defeats after an opening 1-1 draw against Persita Tangerang. The sequence included a 0-1 defeat to Persebaya, a 1-2 reverse against Madura United FC, and heavy home defeats to Persija Jakarta (0-4) and PSM Makassar (1-2).

Front-Office Action and the Caretaker Transition

Facing intense pressure from supporters grouped under Brajamusti and Maident, club hierarchy moved swiftly. Dirut PSIM Yogyakarta Yuliana Tasno announced the dismissal at GRHA Pandawa, Balai Kota Yogyakarta, emphasizing that her primary duty is ensuring the operational security and long-term viability of the club.

Photo: ANTARA News

“Regarding the situation that has not been able to bring PSIM to victory, I and PSIM decided to end the cooperation with Coach Jean-Paul van Gastel,” Yuliana Tasno stated. Management confirmed that the coaching staff underneath Van Gastel remains intact under close performance monitoring.

Metric (PSIM vs. PSM) PSIM Yogyakarta PSM Makassar Possession (%) 28 72 Total Shots 15 10 Shots on Target 5 2 Final Score 1 2

Assistant coach Guntur Cahyo Utomo takes over immediate training duties as caretaker alongside the team of analysts. Under league regulations, the club faces a strict one-month window to appoint a permanent successor before exceeding maximum interim limits.

Broader Context in the Super League Coaching Carousel

Van Gastel’s departure highlights an unforgiving opening phase across the top flight. The Dutchman is the second managerial departure of the current term, following Persijap Jepara’s decision to sever ties with Mario Lemos on October 15, 2026. With Laskar Kalinyamat turning temporarily to Antonio Claudio, pressure mounts across benches as clubs battle to arrest early momentum slides.

Photo: ILeague

Van Gastel previously stabilized PSIM in an 11th-place finish following his mid-2025 appointment, but the stark defensive regression—yielding 10 goals conceded against just 3 scored—forced the board’s hand.