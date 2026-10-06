Punjab University Verifies Ahsan Bhoon’s LLB and BA Degrees

University records obtained by the Pakistan Bar Council confirm that Chaudhry Ahsan Bhoon holds verified BA and LLB degrees, countering an escalating challenge to his professional credentials.

University of the Punjab Verifies Academic Credentials of PBC Members

The University of the Punjab formally verified the academic credentials of six members of the Pakistan Bar Council, including Ahsan Bhoon, following a directive issued by Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Awan in his capacity as chairman of the bar council. The verification process involved a letter sent by the PBC on December 19, 2025, which requested a review of the academic records of targeted members.

In response to the inquiry, the university administration through the Controller of Examinations communicated to PBC Secretary Gulzar Ahmad on January 21, that the degrees had been authenticated. A copy of this official letter was also dispatched to the Higher Education Commission.

میٹرک سے ایل ایل بی تک: احسن بھون کی ڈگری کے پیچھے کیا کہانی ہے؟ | ڈاکٹر عمر عادل کے ساتھ لاؤڈ اسپیکر

According to the University of the Punjab’s documentation, Ahsan Bhoon’s LLB examination correspondence lists roll number 828 and registration number 81-GCH-8. He earned 321 out of 700 marks to secure a second division in the examination, which was the LLB first annual exam of 1985 held in March 1989. The records similarly validate his BA degree under roll number 7563 and registration number 81-GCH-8, where he obtained 406 out of 800 marks for a second division in the BA second annual examination of 1983 held in July 1984.

The university records further indicate that a previous verification of Ahsan Bhoon’s LLB degree had already been conducted by the institution in January 2021 upon a prior request from the Pakistan Bar Council.

Wider Scrutiny and the Judicial Commission Complaint

The document verification arrives amid a public campaign led by Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, husband of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, targeting the professional credentials of members belonging to the government-backed Independent Group. Safdar has publicly questioned the qualifications of both presidential candidate Syed Amjad Shah and Ahsan Bhoon.

Safdar formally submitted a complaint to the secretary of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, urging an independent inquiry into Bhoon’s educational certificate, enrollment, and professional background. The complaint alleges that the foundational law degree could potentially be fake, bogus, or otherwise incapable of lawful verification. Pointing to Bhoon’s active role as a sitting member of the JCP, the submission argues that the commission evaluates individuals who ultimately sit in judgment over the rights, liberties, and property of citizens.

Alongside Ahsan Bhoon, the university verification letter covered five other prominent legal figures: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Hafeez ur Rehman, Tahir Nasrullah, Shafqat Mahmood, and Syed Qalbi Hassan. Legal circles continue to debate whether Safdar’s persistent campaign is being pursued independently or possesses the backing of PML-N leadership, with certain factions of party-affiliated lawyers actively supporting his efforts.