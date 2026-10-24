Rosalía shines as Juan Gabriel and Rubén Blades honored at Billboards

Rosalía claimed top style honors at the 2026 Latin Billboard Music Awards on October 22 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida, where artists also honored Juan Gabriel and celebrated Rubén Blades as an Icon, es-us.vida-estilo.yahoo.com reported.

The Bottom Line

Rosalía led the best-dressed list on the blue carpet in a black gown featuring a toned midriff before receiving her Hall of Fame honor.

Rubén Blades accepted the Icon Award during an evening that featured major tributes to Juan Gabriel by artists including Carlos Rivera and Pablo Alborán.

Fashion choices at the Miami venue ranged from sparkling crystal-embellished tailoring to Western-inspired designs and classic black-tie looks.

The Blue Carpet Fashion Highlights in Miami

The pre-gala blue carpet at the James L. Knight Center drew heavy attention for its sartorial contrasts as artists arrived ahead of the evening’s main ceremonies on October 22, 2026. Rosalía arrived last to secure the top spot on many best-dressed lists, wearing a minimal-makeup look, a loose bun with striking diamond earrings, and a black dress that exposed her midsection.

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Other stars drew similar praise or scrutiny for their evening selections. Mexican-American singer Becky G opted for a vibrant red version of a similar silhouette, while Argentine singer-songwriter Lali chose a short-skirt design from an Argentine house. Spanish artists Ana Mena and Lola Índigo both went with black variations, utilizing lace and plush textures respectively.

Homage to Juan Gabriel and Rubén Blades

Beyond the fashion critiques, the event centered on monumental career recognitions and heartfelt musical tributes. Artists including Carlos Rivera and Pablo Alborán—who walked the carpet in a traditional black-and-white tuxedo—took to the stage to pay homage to Juan Gabriel. Meanwhile, Rubén Blades accepted the prestigious Icon Award, cementing his legacy in tropical and Latin music history.

Víctor Manuelle, Elvis Crespo, Wisin, Ivy Queen y Ozuna figuran entre los boricuas que protagonizarán las presentaciones musicales de la ceremonia, que también rendirá homenaje a Juan Gabriel y reconocerá a Rubén Blades, Rosalía y Cristian Castro https://t.co/U3DxlRYqwE — https://x.com/VoceroPR/status/2113392528103813614

Additional honorees included Cristian Castro, who walked the carpet in a striking white tuxedo to accept his Lifetime Achievement Award. The siblings of duo Ha-Ash championed a Western aesthetic embellished with crystals and straps ahead of their performance of “Antes de que te cases.”

Performers and Arrivals at the James L. Knight Center

Gala hosts Carmen Villalobos and Javier Poza led the procession of arrivals at the Miami venue. Villalobos stood out as the sole major figure wearing brown, selecting a draped gown featuring a deep neckline and a semi-sheer skirt. Poza complemented her look in a black trouser combination paired with a gray jacket featuring exaggerated modern lapels.

Jessi Uribe, emocionado por el homenaje a Juan Gabriel | Premios De La Música Latina 2026

The night also spotlighted regional Mexican and urban heavyweights. Colombian artist Kapo chose a tweed ensemble, blending classic texture with modern tailoring, while Ryan Castro added a distinct touch to his ivory suit by accessorizing with an elegant walking cane.

Artist / Figure Notable Attire / Accessory Role / Recognition Rosalía Black dress with exposed midsection, minimalist makeup Hall of Fame Honoree / Best Dressed Rubén Blades Standard formalwear Icon Award Recipient Cristian Castro Striking white tuxedo Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient Ryan Castro Ivory suit and elegant walking cane Performer / Attendee Carmen Villalobos Brown draped gown with semi-sheer skirt Gala Co-Host

Other notable moments included Mar Solís, daughter of Marco Antonio Solís “El Buki,” who reinterpreted carpet conventions by wearing a mixed red-and-black outfit with visible undergarments and rolls in her hair. Erick Brian Colón also made his solo carpet debut following his tenure with CNCO, performing new material as the diverse lineup of regional Mexican, pop, urban, and tropical acts filled the venue.