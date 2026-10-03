Russian Foreign Ministry urges foreign diplomats to leave Kyiv

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a warning urging foreign nationals and diplomatic personnel to leave Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. The directive follows an intensification of targeted strikes on infrastructure, including an air attack that hit a bridge across the Dnipro river.

Strategic Imperatives for International Personnel

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that military strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities will continue as targeted strikes on military facilities.

Diplomatic missions and foreign nationals have been warned against staying in Ukraine or travelling to its territory, with the ministry stating that responsibility for any adverse consequences lies with those who ignore this warning.

Life for the 3 million people living in the capital has been completely disrupted by the escalating campaign as the severe winter season approaches.

Escalating Infrastructure Strikes and Winter Pressures in Kyiv

The latest military escalations have upended life in the Ukrainian capital. As Reuters reported, a Russian jet-powered drone strike hit a bridge across the Dnipro river in an air attack on Saturday. This campaign affects 3 million inhabitants as they prepare for the bitter winter months.

Photo: reuters.com

These military actions were described by the Russian Foreign Ministry as retaliation directed against terrorist acts committed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces targeting our country’s civilian population and civilian infrastructure. In an official statement cited by Reuters, Moscow affirmed that the Russian Federation’s Armed Forces keep on systematically executing focused attacks against military sites within Kyiv alongside other Ukrainian urban centers.

Operational Sector Reported Activity Geographic Focus Air & Missile Campaign Targeted strikes on military facilities Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities Logistics & Transport Infrastructure hits, including Dnipro river bridge attacks Kyiv Maritime & Trade Stepped-up attacks on grain vessels Black Sea

Black Sea Grain Routes and Border Region Shelling

The scope of hostilities extends beyond the capital.

Simultaneously, Russian oil refineries and other enterprises continue to come under Ukrainian shelling, while Ukrainian drones kill civilians in Russian border regions. Both sides deny targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure.

Diplomatic Fallout and Retaliation Dynamics

The warning for foreign nationals and diplomats underscores a hardening posture from Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin remarked during the week that Ukraine was facing the consequences for its own assaults on Russia and would keep facing them as Russian forces methodically strike various locations there.

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