Sally Field Warns Against Paramount-WBD Merger at Emmys

At the 2026 Emmy Awards held Monday night at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, two-time Oscar winner Sally Field used her acceptance speech to criticize the Trump administration’s trade war with Canada and warn against Paramount’s planned merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Sally Field Takes Aim at the Trump Administration’s Canada Tariffs During Emmy Acceptance Speech

Sally Field delivered one of the most talked-about moments of the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. Taking the stage after winning Outstanding Actress in a TV Movie/Limited Series for her lead role in the Netflix drama Remarkably Bright Creatures, the actress quickly pivoted from conventional gratitude to sharp political critique.

That artistic acknowledgment served as a springboard for a direct rebuke of current trade policy. Field highlighted the reality behind the production, noting, Blessed Canada! Our neighbors, our friends. It also directly addressed recent complaints from President Trump, Dennis Quaid, and other public figures regarding Hollywood productions filming outside the United States.

Warning Hollywood Against Consolidation and the Paramount-WBD Merger

Field’s political commentary did not stop at international borders. In the closing moments of her speech, she addressed the corporate realignment currently reshaping the entertainment landscape.

She emphasized the foundational importance of distinct creative voices, warning, We’re the arts. We matter. Our voices matter. Our diversity, our unique storytelling, matters. We can’t let those voices be silenced or compromised or merged.

A Night of Political Urgency at the Peacock Theater

Field’s remarks resonated alongside other politically charged moments during the ceremony hosted by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay. Moments before Field took the stage, The Traitors host Alan Cumming used his acceptance speech to urge viewers at home to prepare for the upcoming fall midterm elections. It is now time to vote, America.

Photo: thewrap.com

By pairing international economic policy with domestic industry consolidation, Field ensured that Hollywood’s night addressed the tangible anxieties facing creative workers and international trade partners alike. What do you make of artists using major award platforms to address trade wars and corporate monopolies? Let us know in the comments below.