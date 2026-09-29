Seiko Introduces Earthy Colourways for 5 Sports Field GMT Series

Seiko has expanded its entry-level 5 Sports Field GMT collection with two new earthy colourways, the HDB001 and HDB002, priced at EUR 470 or USD 450.

The Crossover Formula Meets Field Watch Utility

Seiko’s 5 Sports series initially carved out a reputation through SKX-inspired dive watches and collaborations. The brand eventually pivoted, introducing different styles and a practical GMT complication. That travel-oriented movement migrated from the dive line to the Field series, delivering an Explorer II aesthetic complete with a fixed 24-hour bezel and adventure-ready styling. The initial rollout featured just two iterations: the steel SSK023 with a black dial and the black-coated SSK025. While functional, the monochromatic black options left room for visual variety. The new HDB001 and HDB002 references address that gap directly with dials tailored to field aesthetics.

Hardware Specifications and Case Engineering

Underneath the new colourways, the mechanical architecture remains identical to the launch models. The untreated steel case measures a compact 39.4mm in diameter, with a thickness of 13.6mm and a lug-to-lug distance of 47.9mm. Brushed and polished finishes accent the exterior, paired with a fixed steel bezel featuring a 24-hour scale and radial brushing. A curved Hardlex crystal protects the dial, maintaining the series’ entry-level positioning rather than swapping to sapphire. Water resistance holds steady at a practical 100 metres.

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The visual updates anchor the release. The HDB001 features a dark olive green dial, while the HDB002 utilizes a khaki beige tone. Both options maintain the grained, matte surface texture seen across the series, paired with raised luminous markers, an inner 24-hour track (13-24), a framed date window, and a red-toned GMT hand. This fourth hand operates as a caller or office-style GMT function, adjusted independently in one-hour increments.

Calibre 4R34 Performance and Daily Wearability

Powering the watches is the automatic calibre 4R34, the dedicated GMT evolution of Seiko’s workhorse 4R36 movement. Beating at a 3Hz frequency (21,600 vibrations per hour), the movement delivers approximately 41 hours of power reserve. Both models come fitted to a 5-link brushed steel bracelet secured by a folding clasp. Available now through official channels at www.seikowatches.com, the HDB001 and HDB002 offer an accessible mechanical travel option priced at EUR 470 / USD 450.