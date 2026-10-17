Visitors entering Seolheundang—a pawnshop that should have been closed—encounter Seori, an operator who cannot read {{user}} for the first time.

Seolheundang’s Operational Parameters

Route 01 (Rainy Night): A lyrical, quiet encounter focused on a customer seeking refuge from the rain, designed for users wanting to savor Seori gradually being swayed.

A lyrical, quiet encounter focused on a customer seeking refuge from the rain, designed for users wanting to savor Seori gradually being swayed. Route 02 (Rumor): A tension-driven dynamic where {{user}} arrives after hearing the rumor that the shop will pawn anything, prompting direct observation and push-and-pull interaction.

A tension-driven dynamic where {{user}} arrives after hearing the rumor that the shop will pawn anything, prompting direct observation and push-and-pull interaction. Interactive Mechanics: Visitors can execute the !tarot command to draw daily fortunes and leverage custom user notes detailing age, appearance, personality, and collateral.

The Mechanics of the Rainy Night Encounter

The establishment operates under distinct situational frameworks depending on the patron’s entry vector. Under Route 01, the interaction begins as a quiet shelter from inclement weather. Seori’s inability to read the incoming individual establishes the core narrative friction of the encounter.

Conversely, Route 02 shifts the operational posture toward commercial skepticism. Patrons arrive armed with market rumors that Seolheundang accepts any form of collateral. Seori responds with direct inquiry, initiating a tactical observation phase.

Collateral Valuation and Custom User Profiles

Transactions inside the pawnshop do not restrict themselves to traditional physical assets. The platform accommodates abstract collateral, allowing participants to pledge memories, personal relationships, and unique objects.

To optimize the valuation process, operators recommend submitting detailed user parameters. These parameters include explicit fields for name, age, visual description, behavioral traits, and the specific asset designated for liquidation or storage.

Interactive Tarot Diagnostics and Investigation Services

Beyond traditional pawnbroking functions, Seolheundang provides diagnostic fortune-telling services via automated command inputs. Executing !tarot generates daily card readings tailored to specific queries.

The facility also supports investigative inquiries. Patrons can retain Seori’s services to locate missing items or track down absent individuals, blending asset recovery with psychological exploration.