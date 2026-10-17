How Culver City Is Becoming the Hub for AI Filmmaking Studios

Culver City is rapidly transforming into a primary hub for artificial intelligence filmmaking, drawing startups and out-of-work creatives to the historic studio district for a job fair on the Culver Steps during LA Tech Week, the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday.

The Bottom Line

A growing cluster of AI video startups—including Promise, TrueShort, Native Foreign, and PhantomX—is expanding in Culver City, drawn by available space and proximity to legacy studios like Amazon MGM and Sony.

TrueShort recently moved into a 5,000-square-foot office near the Culver Theater after raising $17 million, employing around 45 people primarily to build fully AI-generated short-form video shows.

While proponents argue generative tools lower production costs and enable otherwise impossible projects, Hollywood unions and many industry veterans remain deeply suspicious over potential job displacement.

Startups Converge Near Legacy Lots

The open space at the Culver Steps typically hosts community events and movie nights. On Wednesday, however, it functioned as a recruitment center for companies building automated video tools. Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz organized the gathering as part of citywide LA Tech Week activities. Culver City already houses major entertainment and technology operations including Amazon MGM Studios, TikTok, Apple, and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Now, a specialized wave of generative video startups is settling into the neighborhood.

In the past six months, AI studios and video startups backed by over $2B in venture capital have opened offices in Culver City. Is it becoming the center of the emerging AI media industry? It's too early to tell, but a consensus seems to be building. https://t.co/lM0QiGU9F2 — https://x.com/aionthelot/status/2102940714032329026

Among them is Luma AI, a Palo Alto-based developer of generative video software, which opened a 7,000-square-foot Dream Lab facility in the area last year with a 13-person team. Another arrival, TrueShort, moved into a 5,000-square-foot office near Amazon’s studio last month. The firm has raised $17 million and maintains a staff of roughly 45 employees, about 75% of whom work as filmmakers, editors, sound designers, and composers. Its streaming app delivers fully AI-generated true crime audio and video episodes that cost about $10,000 to produce over a ten-day turnaround.

“The next Netflix or the next Disney is going to come out of AI this time,” Nate Tepper, cofounder of TrueShort, told the Los Angeles Times. “And, in a way, it kind of needs to be a startup because the big incumbents are not going to move as fast. They’re going to be afraid of backlash.”

Hybrid Models and Commercial Experiments

Other arrivals are experimenting with mixed production pipelines. Promise, a Google-backed studio, relocated near Culver City from Venice in June after acquiring online AI educational platform Curious Refuge in late 2024. The company utilizes generative tools to build synthetic backgrounds, visual effects, and digital extras, while filming principal performances with human actors on traditional L.A. soundstages. Meanwhile, creative studio Native Foreign develops AI-driven commercials for corporate brands such as Virgin and Toys R Us, and previously produced an AI-animated short titled “Critterz” using OpenAI software before the project was canceled.

Culver City – movie studios and film locations (PLEASE READ PINNED COMMENT FIRST!!!)

AI Studio Location / Hub Funding / Scale Core Focus Luma AI (Dream Lab) Culver City $4-billion valuation (Palo Alto HQ) Generative AI video software and development TrueShort Culver City $17 million raised, ~45 employees AI-generated short-form true crime video and audio Promise Culver City-adjacent Google-backed Hybrid productions combining human actors with synthetic backgrounds Native Foreign Culver City Independent creative studio AI-animated shorts and brand commercials

“We don’t have the kind of opportunities that maybe some huge huge studios and companies have, so we are able to bag above our weight with these tools,” Nik Kleverov, cofounder of Native Foreign, said during an LA Tech Week panel covered by the Los Angeles Times.

Regulatory Guardrails and Historical Parallels

The rapid expansion occurs against a backdrop of ongoing labor tension across the broader entertainment industry. Unions have actively worked to establish boundaries around technological disruption. Notably, the actors’ guild SAG-AFTRA secured specific contractual protections against fully synthetic performers in negotiations earlier this year. Public skepticism remains high regarding whether these tools substitute for human labor or simply eliminate jobs.

Proponents within the tech sector frequently draw parallels to past technological transitions in Hollywood. Alex Cancado, a veteran of visual effects who worked on more than 80 films before joining Amazon MGM Studios’ AI division, addressed crowds during the Wednesday recruitment event. He noted that the initial adoption of computer-generated imagery met intense resistance from filmmakers and producers before eventually becoming standard industry practice.

The institutional momentum largely traces back to a local conference titled “AI on the Lot,” which launched in Culver City in 2023 and has since expanded to thousands of annual participants. Mike Gioia, a founder of the initiative, has been actively engaged with City Hall to cultivate a dedicated municipal cluster for media technology firms, estimating that participating companies now represent roughly $2 billion in collective financial backing.