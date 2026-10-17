3 Essential Shifts Founders Must Make to Scale a Business

In a published column, the Infragistics founder details three critical operational shifts required to successfully scale a growing enterprise. Drawing from a 35-year tenure expanding a 10-person startup into a multinational firm operating across six countries, the executive argues that early-stage survival instincts eventually become organizational bottlenecks.

The Bottom Line

Founders must transition from command-and-control operators to coaches who cultivate team problem-solving capabilities.

Hiring strategies should prioritize candidate learning agility and curiosity over immediate execution skills.

Delegation requires trusting employees with responsibility before comfort levels are reached, permitting varied approaches to shared goals.

Transitioning From Operational Bottleneck to Organizational Coach

Early-stage companies thrive on rapid, centralized decision-making because founders are embedded in every product and customer interaction. However, as organizations scale, maintaining a command-and-control structure creates deep institutional dependency. When leaders retain sole authority for problem-solving, teams stop bringing challenges forward, expecting explicit instructions.

Scaling requires moving from doing the work to coaching the team. Rather than providing direct answers, effective leaders teach staff why decisions matter, building institutional judgment over time and enabling teams to operate independently.

Prioritizing Curiosity and Adaptability in Hiring Frameworks

Many early-stage hiring protocols focus strictly on immediate execution capability and relevant past experience.

Sustainable enterprise growth demands hiring for long-term potential and active intellectual curiosity. Organizations must invest directly in continuous development by allocating dedicated budgets for professional education and advanced training. Companies cannot maintain competitive advantages by relying solely on legacy knowledge bases.

Establishing Trust and Embracing Operational Divergence

Control offers psychological comfort during high-stakes periods, yet absolute control is incompatible with enterprise scaling. Real delegation requires leaders to accept that qualified employees will execute tasks differently than the founder would. When leadership rejects alternative methodologies, teams stop taking initiative and wait for top-down direction.

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Building organizational resilience means granting autonomy ahead of absolute comfort.

Growth Stage Primary Focus Leadership Style Early-Stage Startup (10-Person Team) Immediate execution and direct problem-solving Command-and-control Global Enterprise (Multiple Countries) Developing team judgment and long-term capability Coaching and delegation