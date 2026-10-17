NYPD Seeks Suspect After Fatal Subway Shooting in Manhattan

“On Saturday, October 17, 2026, at approximately 12:21 PM, on the northbound E train platform of the 53rd Street–7th Avenue subway station in Manhattan, this individual shot and killed a man in his 30s,” the New York Police Department said in a statement.

The New York City Police Department launched a manhunt Saturday afternoon after a fatal shooting inside a midtown Manhattan subway station, theguardian.com reported. The attack left an unidentified man dead on a busy transit platform.

The Midtown Station Attack and Police Response

The violence unfolded during the midday hours on the northbound E train platform at the 53rd Street and 7th Avenue station. According to police accounts, the suspect drew a firearm and fired a single shot into the chest of the victim, who was in his 30s. Emergency medical services rushed the wounded man to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

Investigators designated the case a homicide within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct and Transit District 1. The gunman fled the scene on foot, heading northbound along 7th Avenue immediately after the shooting.

Surveillance Imagery and Ongoing Investigation

Law enforcement authorities released surveillance photographs of the suspect to aid the public search. The images depict a male wearing a red tracksuit, a black vest, a black face mask, and carrying a backpack.

Wanted for a Homicide: On Saturday, October 17, 2026, at approximately 12:21 PM, on the northbound E train platform of the 53rd Street–7th Avenue subway station in Manhattan, this individual shot and killed a man in his 30s. The individual then fled on foot, heading northbound on… pic.twitter.com/hf0QQziw6Q — https://x.com/NYPDnews/status/2111541614170472501

Investigators have not yet recovered the victim’s identity, pending family notification and further forensic work by the city’s medical examiner. Detectives continue to scour the transit hub for additional footage and witness testimony.

Authorities urge anyone possessing relevant details to contact the NYPD tip line at 1-800-577-TIPS or submit information digitally through the Crime Stoppers website or via X at @NYPDTips.